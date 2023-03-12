The 2023 NFL offseason is fully underway, with big names like Derek Carr, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith landing new contracts even before the official start of free agency. And there's so much more on the way. Teams can begin negotiations with unsigned veterans on March 13, and deals can be finalized -- along with trades -- starting March 15.
Where are the top free agents headed? Who's still available? We've got you covered right here. Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2023, compiled from senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best veterans on the market.
Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason:
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Lamar Jackson (26)
|QB
|Tagged (non-exclusive, $32.4M)
|2
Derek Carr (31)
|QB
|Signed (4 years, $150M)
|3
Javon Hargrave (30)
|DT
|4
Daron Payne (25)
|DT
|Tagged (1 year, $18.9M)
|5
Saquon Barkley (26)
|RB
|Tagged (1 year, $10.1M)
|6
Marcus Davenport (26)
|DE
|7
Orlando Brown (26)
|OT
|8
Jawaan Taylor (25)
|OT
|9
Daniel Jones (25)
|QB
|Re-signed (4 years, $160M)
|10
Jason Kelce (35)
|C
|11
Josh Jacobs (25)
|RB
|Tagged (1 year, $10.1M)
|12
Jamel Dean (26)
|CB
|13
James Bradberry (29)
|CB
|14
Tremaine Edmunds (24)
|LB
|15
Mike McGlinchey (28)
|OT
|16
Jordan Poyer (31)
|S
|17
Jessie Bates III (26)
|S
|18
|S
|19
Geno Smith (32)
|QB
|Re-signed (3 years, $75M)
|20
Kaleb McGary (28)
|OT
|21
Dre'Mont Jones (26)
|DL
|22
Evan Engram (28)
|TE
|Tagged (1 year, $11.3M)
|23
David Long (26)
|LB
|24
Lavonte David (33)
|LB
|25
T.J. Edwards (26)
|LB
|26
Cameron Sutton (28)
|CB
|27
Isaac Seumalo (29)
|OG
|28
Zach Allen (25)
|DL
|29
Jakobi Meyers (26)
|WR
|30
Jimmie Ward (31)
|DB
|31
Dalvin Tomlinson (29)
|DT
|32
Obo Okoronkwo (27)
|DE
|33
Jadeveon Clowney (30)
|DE
|34
Jimmy Garoppolo (31)
|QB
|35
Bobby Okereke (26)
|LB
|36
Jonathan Jones (29)
|CB
|37
Nate Davis (26)
|OG
|38
Azeez Al-Shaair (25)
|LB
|39
Tony Pollard (25)
|RB
|Tagged (1 year, $10.1M)
|40
Dalton Schultz (26)
|TE
|41
Rock Ya-Sin (26)
|CB
|42
Vonn Bell (28)
|S
|43
Byron Murphy (25)
|CB
|44
Ben Powers (26)
|OG
|45
Patrick Peterson (32)
|CB
|46
Arden Key (26)
|DE/OLB
|47
Donovan Wilson (28)
|S
|48
Larry Ogunjobi (28)
|DT
|49
Juan Thornhill (27)
|S
|50
Germaine Pratt (26)
|LB
|51
Yannick Ngakoue (27)
|DE
|52
Will Hernandez (27)
|OG
|53
Miles Sanders (25)
|RB
|54
David Onyemata (30)
|DT
|55
David Montgomery (25)
|RB
|56
Connor McGovern (29)
|C
|57
Dalton Risner (27)
|OG
|58
JuJu Smith-Schuster (26)
|WR
|59
D.J. Chark (26)
|WR
|60
Kaden Elliss (27)
|LB
|61
Brandon Graham (34)
|DE
|Re-signed (1 year, $6M)
|62
Chris Wormley (29)
|DL
|63
Odell Beckham Jr. (30)
|WR
|64
Taylor Rapp (25)
|S
|65
Alex Singleton (29)
|LB
|66
Mecole Hardman (25)
|WR
|67
Leighton Vander Esch (27)
|LB
|68
Sean Murphy-Bunting (25)
|CB
|69
Charles Omenihu (25)
|DE
|70
Mike Gesicki (27)
|TE
|71
Garrett Bradbury (27)
|C
|72
Drue Tranquill (27)
|LB
|73
Matthew Ioannidis (29)
|DL
|74
Greg Gaines (26)
|DT
|75
Parris Campbell (25)
|WR
|76
Fletcher Cox (32)
|DT
|77
Poona Ford (27)
|DL
|78
Devin Singletary (25)
|RB
|79
Darius Slayton (26)
|WR
|80
Allen Lazard (27)
|WR
|81
Julian Love (24)
|S
|82
Jon Feliciano (31)
|OL
|83
Hayden Hurst (29)
|TE
|84
Sheldon Rankins (28)
|DT
|85
Marcus Peters (30)
|CB
|86
Richie James (27)
|WR
|87
Alex Anzalone (28)
|LB
|88
Irv Smith (24)
|TE
|89
Jacoby Brissett (30)
|QB
|90
Samson Ebukam (27)
|DE
|91
Justin Houston (34)
|DE/OLB
|92
Kyzir White (26)
|LB
|93
Emmanuel Moseley (26)
|CB
|94
Isaiah Oliver (26)
|DB
|95
Adrian Amos (29)
|S
|96
Kyle Van Noy (31)
|LB
|97
Jake Brendel (30)
|C
|98
Trey Pipkins (26)
|OT
|99
Terrell Edmunds (26)
|S
|100
Ethan Pocic (27)
|C