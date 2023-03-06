Eric Kendricks' time in Minnesota has come to an end. The Vikings' former All-Pro linebacker is being released after eight seasons with the club, according to NFL Media.

The 45th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Kendricks made 113 regular-season starts in Minnesota, as well as six in the postseason. He has 919 career tackles (54 for loss), nine interceptions, 15 sacks, 51 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

A tackling machine, Kendricks has recorded at least 108 tackles seven consecutive seasons. Last season, Kendricks made 137 tackles while helping the Vikings capture the NFC North division crown.

One of the key members of the 2017 Vikings team that reached the NFC title game, Kendricks was tabbed as an All-Pro two years later after recording 110 tackles and setting career season highs in pass breakups (12) and forced fumbles (2).

Troy Dye, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is in line to replace Kendricks on the Vikings' depth chart. Look for the Vikings to add to their depth at middle linebacker this offseason with Kendricks no longer in the mix.

Kendricks is set to join a list of talented inside linebackers who are set to test the open market. That list also includes fellow veterans Zach Cunningham, Deion Jones, Lavonte David, Devin Bush, Anthony Walker Jr., Tremaine Edmunds and Kyle Van Noy.