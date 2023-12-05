Entering Week 14, we're about three-quarters of the way though the 2023 NFL season. First-year head coaches DeMeco Ryans and Shane Steichen have the Texans and Colts out to 7-5 starts and very much in the mix for a wild card spot in the neck-and-neck AFC playoff field.

Sean Payton brought the Broncos back from the dead as Denver has won five of its last six games to reach a 6-6 record. Matt LaFleur has his Green Bay Packers in the NFC playoff field through 13 weeks in quarterback Jordan Love's first season as his starting quarterback.

However, there are also plenty of NFL head coaches on the other side of the performance spectrum. Those are the coaches who will be spotlighted here: the ones who are squarely on the hot seat and in jeopardy of losing their jobs come January. Here is a look at the top five such coaches who fit this criteria and how they reached this point.

5. Robert Saleh (14-31 with Jets)

Record in 2023: 4-8

The 2023 season began with so much promise for the New York Jets, but as Week 14 arrives, Gang Green's nightmare scenario has unfolded. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback savoir New York traded for in the offseason, suffered an Achilles injury four plays into the season.

With Rodgers no longer in the picture, the offense has been atrocious, averaging 14.3 points per game, the third-fewest in the league. The Jets have only scored 10 offensive touchdowns through their first 12 games, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL through in a team's first 12 games in the past 40 years. Their third-down conversion rate of 23.1% for the entire season would go down as the lowest in NFL history if the year ended today.

The dysfunction on offense is partially caused by Saleh's mismanagement of the quarterback position. He stuck with Zach Wilson despite his performance issues until benching him in Week 11. Career backup quarterback Tim Boyle then was declared the team's new starter for Weeks 12 and 13, but in three games this season, two starts, he has thrown for 360 passing yards on touchdown and four interceptions. He was then benched for Trevor Siemian in Sunday's 13-8 home loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, Saleh is reportedly asking Wilson to return to the starting role, but Wilson is reportedly unsure about doing so in a contract year because of the injury risk the Jets offensive line presents. The New York's 41.9% quarterback pressure rate allowed is the third-highest in the NFL this season. His bread and butter, the defense, continues to be a bright spot, but their overall metrics have declined from last year to this year because of the offensive ineptitude.

When Rodgers went down in Week 1, it was thought Saleh would be given a mulligan for this season. However, after the bungling of how to handle replacing Rodgers in 2023, Saleh's seat may be warmer than it was initially thought to be.

4. Matt Eberflus (7-22 with Bears)

Record in 2023: 4-8

The Chicago Bears were on their bye in Week 13, but that doesn't mean Eberflus' seat has cooled off. The Bears have lost 14 of quarterback Justin Fields' last 16 starts, and their defense, Eberflus' side of the football, is allowing 24.7 points per game, the sixth-most in the NFL.

Offensively, Luke Getsy appears lost as a play-caller, leaning heavily on screen passes as 3.2% of their routes run this season have had a screen target, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. Wide receiver DJ Moore has been electric with the ball in his hands this season, but the offense struggles to get him the rock in favorable positions on a regular basis. At this point, it's unclear if Fields can be their long-term answer at quarterback, which is partially an indictment on the coaching staff not putting Fields in better spots to succeed or at least be evaluated.

The team will likely stumble into the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to its trade down with the Carolina Panthers last April, but there's a good a chance Eberflus may not be around to see what Chicago does with that selection.

3. Bill Belichick (264-118 with Patriots)

Record in 2023: 2-10

Belichick's defense is league average in 2023, allowing 21.2 points per game, making the unit the No. 16 scoring defense in the NFL. However, the offense that he built, he is also the de facto general manger, is the worst in football, averaging an NFL-worst 12.3 points per game.

That has led to New England becoming the first team to lose three consecutive games with 10 or fewer points allowed since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals did so nearly 100 years ago. The Patriots are 1-3 in 2023 when allowing 10 or fewer points in a game while the other 31 teams are a combined 53-0. After Sunday's 6-0 home loss against the struggling Los Angeles Chargers, the team has been shut out twice in a season, the first time that has happened in Belichick's career.

During the Tom Brady era, the Patriots were shut out twice in 20 seasons, including the postseason. The 2-10 start is the worst of Belichick's coaching career and the Patriots' worst 12-game start since going 1-11 in 1993. Given Belichick won an NFL-record six Super Bowls for New England, he has had some leeway in the post-Brady era, but outside of a 10-7 year in 2021, New England has had a losing record in three of the four years Brady has been gone.

Between the lack of on-field success and the poor roster construction that has forced Belichick to go on multiple free agency spending sprees to paper over bad draft classes, his time may be running out in New England.

2. Brandon Staley (24-23 with Chargers)

Record in 2023: 5-7

The biggest crime of Staley's tenure as Chargers head coach is wasting some of Justin Herbert's prime years. The fourth-year quarterback has 114 touchdown passes, tied with Patrick Mahomes for the second-most in a player's first four seasons all time.

Defense is how Staley earned the job, coordinating the Rams to being the top unit in football in 2020. This year, outside of outside linebacker Khalil Mack turning back the clock and leading the NFL with 15 sacks, Los Angeles has underwhelmed on that side of the ball. The Chargers are the league's fourth-worst total defense, allowing 364.4 total yards per game -- 254.4 of which is through the air, making them the third-worst passing defense in the league.

Staley can clearly feel his seat heating as he snapped following a 23-20 road loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 after his squad allowed Jordan Love to throw for a career-high 322 yards, the first game of his young career with over 300 yards. In his postgame press conference, Staley got snippy with a reporter who asked if he would consider giving up defensive play-calling.

"You can stop asking that question, I'm going to be calling the defenses OK, so we're clear," Staley said postgame. "So, you don't have to ask that again."

While the Chargers got a 6-0 win over the Patriots in Week 13 that earned the distinction of scoring the fewest points in a victory in franchise history, it's likely they miss the postseason in a crowded AFC field for the second time in Staley's three years. That will likely be enough to get him shown the door come January.

1. Ron Rivera (26-36-1 with Commanders)

Record in 2023: 4-9

The Rivera Era in Washington was never easy. He was hired in 2020, and he has dealt with uneven quarterback play for his entire tenure. He has rotated from the late Dwayne Haskins, to Alex Smith after his gruesome leg injury, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz and presently Sam Howell. Rivera also had to deal with reporting to former owner Daniel Snyder, who has one of the most embattled, disliked owners in the league in years.

The Commanders haven't had a winning record in any of Rivera's four seasons at the helm as their postseason appearance in his first season occurred in 2020 when Washington won the NFC East with at 7-9. They lost in the NFC wild card round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fast forward to this season, and it's once again not going great. Rivera fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after Washington entered Week 13 allowing a league-worst 29.2 points per game. His return to calling defensive plays went poorly as Washington allowed 45 points in a 45-15 defeat to the Dolphins.

The Commanders have allowed 45 or more points in consecutive games for the second time in team history, and the only such occurrence came in 1954. They have lost nine of their last 11 games after starting 2-0. Their secondary has struggled all year, allowing seven passing touchdowns of 50 yards or longer, which is already tied for the most by any team in the last 30 seasons.

First-round pick cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been benched and was inactive for the loss against the Dolphins. Another Commanders corner, Benjamin St-Juste, is also struggling. His 763 passing yards allowed are the most in the NFL this season. Washington needs a reset, and with a new ownership group in town, Rivera is likely to be shown the door once the season ends.