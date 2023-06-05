The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is mostly over. Free agency is behind us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We also know the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming season.

All that's left is to see these teams in action on the field, and that's what the next two weeks are for. After going through voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) throughout May, it's time for mandatory minicamps. Teams will go through two to three days of workouts with the entire club before having one final break, then the grind of the 2023 campaign begins with the start of training camp in late-July.

Below you'll find the mandatory minicamp schedule for every team, as well as real-time highlights, updates and analysis from around the league beginning Tuesday.

NFL mandatory minicamp schedules

June 6-8

June 12-14

June 13-14

June 13-15

NOTE: The Philadelphia Eagles are not holding a mandatory minicamp. Instead, they will hold voluntary organized team activities June 5,6 and 8.