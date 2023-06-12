The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is mostly over. Free agency is behind us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We also know the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming season.

All that's left is to see these teams in action on the field, and that's what last week was and this week will be for. After going through voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) throughout May, we're in the thick of mandatory minicamps. Nine teams conducted theirs last week, and there were plenty of noteworthy storylines, highlight-reel plays and overall takeaways.

Twenty-two more teams will have their entire rosters on the field this week. They'll go through two to three days of workouts before having one final break. Then the grind of the 2023 campaign begins with the start of training camp in late July.

Below you'll find the mandatory minicamp schedule for all of the participating teams as well as real-time highlights, updates and analysis from around the league, beginning Monday.

Minicamp highlights

Here are the 22 teams holding mandatory minicamps this week: The Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coaches and players will speak at the conclusion of practice.

NFL mandatory minicamp schedules



June 12-14

June 13-14

June 13-15

NOTE: The Philadelphia Eagles did not hold mandatory minicamp. Instead, they held voluntary organized team activities June 5, 6 and 8.