The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is mostly over. Free agency is behind us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We also know the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming season.

All that's left is to see these teams in action on the field, and that's what the next two weeks are for. After going through voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) throughout May, it's time for mandatory minicamps. Teams will go through two to three days of workouts with the entire club before having one final break, then the grind of the 2023 campaign begins with the start of training camp in late July.

Below you'll find the mandatory minicamp schedule for every team as well as real-time highlights, updates and analysis from around the league beginning Tuesday.

Damar Hamlin is back

An incredible sight as Hamlin was seen on the practice field as a full participant in minicamp. Just five months after suffering cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin is back and playing for the Bills.

Hamlin did return to practice after getting his shoulder looked at after a play, apparently frustrated with the injury.

Chase Young at Commanders camp

Despite having his fifth-year option declined, Young said he's "ready to go" and "felt good running routes with his teammates." Young participated in practice with the Commanders and is in positive spirits as he'll be a free agent after this season.

Leonard Floyd sighting

Floyd signed with the Bills on Monday and is already hitting the ground running at minicamp. He projects to play a huge role in the pass rush, rotating with Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau.

No mandatory minicamp for Jets

Head coach Robert Saleh has seen enough from his team through the voluntary minicamp sessions. The Jets won't have mandatory minicamp this year due to starting the season (and training camp) a week earlier because they're scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame game.

The Jets join the Eagles and Bengals in not holding mandatory minicamp.

Connor Williams not at Dolphins minicamp

The Dolphins are holding mandatory minicamp, but Connor Williams won't be in attendance. The only Miami player not present, Williams and head coach Mike McDaniel have been in communication and the absence is not excused. In the final year of a two-year contract, the Dolphins' starting center is seeking a new deal and a pay raise.

The Dolphins can fine him for each day he misses minicamp.

Quarterback competition in Washington?

Rivera and the Commanders have continued to preach Sam Howell is QB1, but seemed to pivot a bit on that on Day 1 of mandatory minicamp. Howell and Brissett are in a competition for teh starting quarterback job in Washington, even if Howell is No. 1 on the depth chart.

The Commanders want Howell to win the job, but aren't going to hand it to him.

Minicamp highlights

Nine teams start mandatory minicamp this week: The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. Coaches and players will speak at the conclusion of practice.

NFL mandatory minicamp schedules

June 6-8

June 12-14

June 13-14

June 13-15

NOTE: The Philadelphia Eagles are not holding a mandatory minicamp. Instead, they will hold voluntary organized team activities June 5,6 and 8.