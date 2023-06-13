The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is mostly over. Free agency is behind us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We also know the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming season.
All that's left is to see these teams in action on the field, and that's what last week was and this week will be for. After going through voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) throughout May, we're in the thick of mandatory minicamps. Nine teams conducted theirs last week, and there were plenty of noteworthy storylines, highlight-reel plays and overall takeaways.
Twenty-one more teams will have their entire rosters on the field this week. They'll go through two to three days of workouts before having one final break. Then the grind of the 2023 campaign begins with the start of training camp in late July.
Below you'll find the mandatory minicamp schedule for all of the participating teams as well as real-time highlights, updates and analysis from around the league, beginning Monday.
Minicamp highlights
Here are the 21 teams holding mandatory minicamps this week: The Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coaches and players will speak at the conclusion of practice.
Who showed up? Who didn't?
Every June, we see players skip out on mandatory minicamp for one reason or another. It could be a trade request. It could be a contract issue. Whatever it is, they accept the potential fines that come with not attending in hope of receiving whatever it is they desire.
On Monday, two Pro Bowlers and a Super Bowl champion did not report to their respective teams: Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.
Meanwhile, Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs was at the team facility Monday and Tuesday morning, but left before practice, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. And speaking of Super Bowl contenders from the AFC, Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't report, either. Here's what we know about each of their situations:
- Stefon Diggs' arrival and then departure from mandatory minicamp has many confused and head coach Sean McDermott "very concerned." Diggs signed a massive extension last offseason, so it's unknown what is prompting him to miss mandatory workouts, although Josh Allen told reporters Tuesday that it is "not football related." Here's the latest on the Diggs situation.
- Chris Jones did not report to Chiefs mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as he seeks a contract extension, per ESPN, which Kansas City is open to doing this summer. Jones, who has averaged more than 11 sacks per season over the past five years, signed a 4-year deal worth $80 million ($60 million guaranteed) in the summer of 2020. He has a base salary of $19 million this season, per Spotrac.
- Saquon Barkley has yet to sign his franchise tag, so he's not allowed to participate in team activities and won't be fined as a result. The bigger issue is if Barkley will sign at all, as the two-time Pro Bowler said he has considered sitting out the season if a long-term deal is not reached.
- Danielle Hunter is planning on skipping mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract. The Vikings have reportedly been fielding trade calls for Hunter, who has racked up at least 10.5 sacks in each of his past three full seasons.
- Lawrence Guy reportedly has a new agent, and now the veteran wants an adjustment to his contract, which he signed in March of 2021.
A few disgruntled players who have reported to minicamp are Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker and Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams, both of whom requested trades earlier this offseason.
Saquon Barkley on the RB market: "They tagged the top 3 guys. We didn't even get a chance to hit the open market. They put the cap at $10M. And when they have the tag, they have all the leverage. That's the reality."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 12, 2023
Honest answer here:
(🎥 @SNYGiants)pic.twitter.com/D9TbdRRKOO
Joe Burrow: No argument on top QB
About a month ago, the Josh Allen explained why he thought Patrick Mahomes was the "clear No. 1" QB in the AFC right now.
Speaking to reporters from Bengals mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Joe Burrow took it a step further.
"I don't think there's any argument right now: it's Pat [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's has, he's the one to knock off."
While Burrow and Allen are two of the top QBs in the NFL, Mahomes remains above the rest. The Chiefs' signal-caller just won his second NFL MVP and second Super Bowl in his third appearance in the big game. In five years as the starter, Mahomes has a regular season record of 63-16 while averaging 303.3 passing yards per game and having a QB rating of 105.7 -- the best mark of all-time.
Like Burrow said: Until the Bengals or Bills (or someone else) can find a way to stop Mahomes, he'll be the gold standard at the position.
Joe Burrow said in his press conference that his goal is to be "the best in the world."— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 13, 2023
So who is the best?
"I don't think there's any argument right now it's Pat (Mahomes). Until somebody has a better than he's had, he's the one to knock off." pic.twitter.com/IXJGuAgx9a
Patriots 'would love to have' Hopkins
Speaking to the media Monday, Mac Jones made sure to define specific parameters when discussing the possibility of adding DeAndre Hopkins to his group of weapons. Still, it was obvious how the third-year quarterback feels about All-Pro wideout.
"I think that's definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player," Jones said (via ProFootballTalk). "You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he's done a great job. So obviously, we'd love to have him."
Following the Titans' grand attempt to woo him to Tennessee, the dynamic Hopkins is reportedly set to visit the Patriots this week. Just don't expect Bill Belichick to provide any details.
Bill Belichick on the uncertainty about DeAndre Hopkins’ visit:— Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) June 12, 2023
“He asked me about the date. I am not sure. We are working through it. I don’t really have anything to add to that. It relates more to the logistics and things like that. I’m not a travel agent here.” pic.twitter.com/jVLyWcJkXz
NFL mandatory minicamp schedules
June 12-14
June 13-14
June 13-15
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOTE: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets did not hold mandatory minicamps.