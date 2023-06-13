The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is mostly over. Free agency is behind us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We also know the full week-by-week schedule for the upcoming season.

All that's left is to see these teams in action on the field, and that's what last week was and this week will be for. After going through voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) throughout May, we're in the thick of mandatory minicamps. Nine teams conducted theirs last week, and there were plenty of noteworthy storylines, highlight-reel plays and overall takeaways.

Twenty-one more teams will have their entire rosters on the field this week. They'll go through two to three days of workouts before having one final break. Then the grind of the 2023 campaign begins with the start of training camp in late July.

Below you'll find the mandatory minicamp schedule for all of the participating teams as well as real-time highlights, updates and analysis from around the league, beginning Monday.

Minicamp highlights

Here are the 21 teams holding mandatory minicamps this week: The Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coaches and players will speak at the conclusion of practice.

Who showed up? Who didn't?

Every June, we see players skip out on mandatory minicamp for one reason or another. It could be a trade request. It could be a contract issue. Whatever it is, they accept the potential fines that come with not attending in hope of receiving whatever it is they desire.

On Monday, two Pro Bowlers and a Super Bowl champion did not report to their respective teams: Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.

Meanwhile, Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs was at the team facility Monday and Tuesday morning, but left before practice, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. And speaking of Super Bowl contenders from the AFC, Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't report, either. Here's what we know about each of their situations:

A few disgruntled players who have reported to minicamp are Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker and Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams, both of whom requested trades earlier this offseason.

Joe Burrow: No argument on top QB

About a month ago, the Josh Allen explained why he thought Patrick Mahomes was the "clear No. 1" QB in the AFC right now.

Speaking to reporters from Bengals mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Joe Burrow took it a step further.

"I don't think there's any argument right now: it's Pat [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's has, he's the one to knock off."

While Burrow and Allen are two of the top QBs in the NFL, Mahomes remains above the rest. The Chiefs' signal-caller just won his second NFL MVP and second Super Bowl in his third appearance in the big game. In five years as the starter, Mahomes has a regular season record of 63-16 while averaging 303.3 passing yards per game and having a QB rating of 105.7 -- the best mark of all-time.

Like Burrow said: Until the Bengals or Bills (or someone else) can find a way to stop Mahomes, he'll be the gold standard at the position.

Patriots 'would love to have' Hopkins

Speaking to the media Monday, Mac Jones made sure to define specific parameters when discussing the possibility of adding DeAndre Hopkins to his group of weapons. Still, it was obvious how the third-year quarterback feels about All-Pro wideout.

"I think that's definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player," Jones said (via ProFootballTalk). "You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he's done a great job. So obviously, we'd love to have him."

Following the Titans' grand attempt to woo him to Tennessee, the dynamic Hopkins is reportedly set to visit the Patriots this week. Just don't expect Bill Belichick to provide any details.

NFL mandatory minicamp schedules



June 12-14

June 13-14

June 13-15

NOTE: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets did not hold mandatory minicamps.