Believe it or not, one half of the 2023 NFL season is complete. A lot can change, of course, between now and the end of the year. But now is a perfect time to take a step back and assess who's who around the league. More specifically, who's on fire.

Here, we're honoring the top talents of the first half of 2023 with midseason picks for every major award category. Keep in mind, these aren't necessarily predictions for actual, future award winners, but rather which stars we'd pick to win right now:

Most Valuable Player

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 71.5 YDs 1954 TD 9 INT 3 YD/Att 7.72 View Profile

There are a handful of good candidates here, including 2022's runner-up, Jalen Hurts, but Jackson is off to the best start of his career as a passer, and he's doing it for arguably the best team in the NFL. He was already unmatched in scrambling electricity, and in Year 6, he's still doing all kinds of damage on the ground with 440 rushing yards, first among QBs. But it's the aerial efficiency that really pops; there isn't a single starter with a better completion percentage (71.5), and only one full-time QB1 has fewer interceptions (3). None of that accounts for the way his athleticism effortlessly masks any slip-ups by his supporting cast.

Offensive Player of the Year

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 92 REC 67 REC YDs 1005 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is superior in terms of game-breaking electricity. But did you realize how small the gap is between his production and that of Brown? Nine games in, Philly's top target has 67 catches to Hill's 69, with 1,005 yards to Hill's 1,076, and six scores to Hill's eight. Both guys are Offensive Player of the Year-worthy. So why Brown? Because he, perhaps by nature of his imposing size and play style, has been a touch more consistent when it counts for the superior team. He has the slight edge in catch percentage (72.8 vs. 71.1) and is maybe the biggest reason the Eagles own an NFL-best 8-1 record.

Defensive Player of the Year

Plenty of pass rushers are wreaking havoc, from T.J. Watt (9.5 sacks) and Maxx Crosby (13 tackles for loss) to Micah Parsons (17 QB hits) and Danielle Hunter (74 sack yards). But none has been quite as dominant across the board as Garrett, who remarkably has yet to claim Defensive Player of the Year honors in his four-time All-Pro career. With Cleveland cycling through QB questions, Garrett's power off the edge -- 9.5 sacks, 18 QB hits and a league-leading four forced fumbles -- has kept Jim Schwartz's "D" among the stingiest in the game.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2270 TD 14 INT 1 YD/Att 8.14 View Profile

The Panthers took Bryce Young No. 1 overall. But the Texans got this year's most polished, most poised rookie signal-caller one pick later. Even on a transitioning lineup comprised partly of free-agent rentals, the Ohio State product has been unbelievably composed as a pure pocket passer, slinging it to every level of the field with authority. Somehow, he's also taking great care of the football, with 14 touchdowns to just one pick. Only Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are averaging more yards per throw, which means Houston not only has one of the best rookies, but, at least for now, one of the best passers period.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is a close second here, giving an otherwise forgettable Seattle "D" some legitimate punch. But Carter's been an absolute animal when moving full speed along an already-scary Eagles front, overwhelming even veteran blockers to help Philly lead all teams in QB hits (71) through nine games. The first-rounder sat out a single contest due to a back injury but still ranks third on the Birds in tackles for loss (5) and is on pace for at least eight sacks from the interior. It's simple: When he's on the field, the Eagles are far more threatening, especially late in games.

Coach of the Year -- Vikings' Kevin O'Connell

USATSI

Does Nick Sirianni deserve love for getting the Eagles to 8-1 for a second straight year? Absolutely. How about Dan Campbell, for enabling the Lions to mostly live up to the hype? Sure. But O'Connell's navigated one blow after another -- an offseason exodus of proven veterans for a "competitive rebuild," Justin Jefferson's loss to injury, Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles tear -- and come out swinging every time. Between a creative prime-time upset of the 49ers, the hire of Brian Flores to run an ultra-aggressive "D" and the emergency integration of QB Josh Dobbs in Week 9, he's proving to be a man of the moment, and his leadership may well keep Minnesota in the playoff hunt.

Comeback Player of the Year

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2609 TD 19 INT 7 YD/Att 8.47 View Profile

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been the oddsmakers' favorite ever since returning from last year's on-field cardiac arrest, but he's played all of 18 snaps as a steady inactive for Buffalo. While Hamlin's story of medical perseverance is undeniable, Tagovailoa's thrust himself right back into the MVP conversation among elite QBs. Pushed to weigh an early retirement after a string of scary concussions in 2022, he's been a big-play point guard for the explosive Dolphins, leading the NFL in yards (2,609), TD passes (19) and QB rating (106.3). Without him, Miami almost certainly wouldn't be dreaming of any kind of run.