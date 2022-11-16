Suddenly, the Packers have life. After Green Bay's impressive 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys, they've closed in on the final playoff spot in the NFC, and no one will be pumped to face the Packers in the first round if they climb out of the early hole they put themselves in and sneak into the postseason.

In this mock, general manager Brian Gutekunst snags a big, athletic, three-down tight end for the twilight of Aaron Rodgers' career.

The order was determined by using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds in reverse order. There's no No. 25 pick in this one, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.