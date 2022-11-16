darnell-washington.jpg
Suddenly, the Packers have life. After Green Bay's impressive 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys, they've closed in on the final playoff spot in the NFC, and no one will be pumped to face the Packers in the first round if they climb out of the early hole they put themselves in and sneak into the postseason. 

In this mock, general manager Brian Gutekunst snags a big, athletic, three-down tight end for the twilight of Aaron Rodgers' career.

The order was determined by using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds in reverse order. There's no No. 25 pick in this one, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Young doesn't have prototypical size, yet his film is loaded with strikes from the pocket and when things break down.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears get a ferocious, high-floor, high-ceiling outside rusher in Anderson.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Skoronski has been a brick wall in pass protection at Northwestern. He's exactly the type the Steelers need.
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Stroud is the perfect heir apparent to Jared Goff in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Levis' 2022 hasn't gone as planned, but the traits pop off the film in every game.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders defense needs talent infusion at just about every position. Carter is the best player available here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Johnston is big, physical and fast. The Colts have a dire need at receiver.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Murphy fits the Seahawks' first-round profile. He's a long, athletic freak.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Smith will bring more stability to the secondary in Washington with his length and ball skills.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse can add more power to his frame, but he already plays with awesome speed-to-power conversion and burst around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mayer can become a dynamic over-the-middle option for Trevor Lawrence.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
The Texans are still in best-player-available mode here, so they jump at the opportunity to pick Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons have to get better rushing the passer from the outside. Wilson has been a productive stud the past two seasons for the Red Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fashanu is a freaky specimen with clean film at a premium position.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions still have plenty of work to do defensively, and Ringo has a first-round profile at outside corner.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Darnell Washington TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
3rd
There's not considerable first-round buzz for Washington now. Wait until the NFL Combine.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets plan for the future at left tackle with Johnson, who's had a fine season for the Buckeyes in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Giants would love to add such a gifted athlete at quarterback like Richardson.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Patriots could use more stability at the tackle position. Jones is a SEC-tested star.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
9th
It wouldn't be a first round without the Seahawks making a surprise pick. Rice is big, tall and exceptionally fast. Just what the Seahawks like.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Titans have to add more receiving help to this roster. It's a must. Downs has played as expected this season. Dynamically.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaylon Jones CB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper; the results just haven't been there. Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bengals are lacking depth on the defensive line. Ika is a nose tackle with legitimate pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Buccaneers add a versatile playmaker to their young secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kayshon Boutte WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is late for Boutte, who some had as a top-10 pick after his dazzling 2021. The Cowboys diversify the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 337 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
8th
Smith is a springy, wide-bodied inside rusher who feels like a Ravens-type trench player.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Vikings keep adding to their underrated pass-rush unit.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Anton Harrison OL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Broncos solidify the outside of their offensive front with the mountainous Harrison.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
9th
The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.
Round 1- Pick 31
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Torrence is the big-bodied, crushing blocker the Bills could use and will plug in at left guard for a long time.