Suddenly, the Packers have life. After Green Bay's impressive 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys, they've closed in on the final playoff spot in the NFC, and no one will be pumped to face the Packers in the first round if they climb out of the early hole they put themselves in and sneak into the postseason.
In this mock, general manager Brian Gutekunst snags a big, athletic, three-down tight end for the twilight of Aaron Rodgers' career.
The order was determined by using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds in reverse order. There's no No. 25 pick in this one, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young doesn't have prototypical size, yet his film is loaded with strikes from the pocket and when things break down.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Bears get a ferocious, high-floor, high-ceiling outside rusher in Anderson.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski has been a brick wall in pass protection at Northwestern. He's exactly the type the Steelers need.
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Stroud is the perfect heir apparent to Jared Goff in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis' 2022 hasn't gone as planned, but the traits pop off the film in every game.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Raiders defense needs talent infusion at just about every position. Carter is the best player available here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston is big, physical and fast. The Colts have a dire need at receiver.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy fits the Seahawks' first-round profile. He's a long, athletic freak.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith will bring more stability to the secondary in Washington with his length and ball skills.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse can add more power to his frame, but he already plays with awesome speed-to-power conversion and burst around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer can become a dynamic over-the-middle option for Trevor Lawrence.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Texans are still in best-player-available mode here, so they jump at the opportunity to pick Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Falcons have to get better rushing the passer from the outside. Wilson has been a productive stud the past two seasons for the Red Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Fashanu is a freaky specimen with clean film at a premium position.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Lions still have plenty of work to do defensively, and Ringo has a first-round profile at outside corner.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
There's not considerable first-round buzz for Washington now. Wait until the NFL Combine.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Jets plan for the future at left tackle with Johnson, who's had a fine season for the Buckeyes in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Giants would love to add such a gifted athlete at quarterback like Richardson.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Patriots could use more stability at the tackle position. Jones is a SEC-tested star.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
It wouldn't be a first round without the Seahawks making a surprise pick. Rice is big, tall and exceptionally fast. Just what the Seahawks like.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
The Titans have to add more receiving help to this roster. It's a must. Downs has played as expected this season. Dynamically.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaylon Jones CB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper; the results just haven't been there. Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
The Bengals are lacking depth on the defensive line. Ika is a nose tackle with legitimate pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Buccaneers add a versatile playmaker to their young secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
This is late for Boutte, who some had as a top-10 pick after his dazzling 2021. The Cowboys diversify the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 337 lbs
Smith is a springy, wide-bodied inside rusher who feels like a Ravens-type trench player.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
The Vikings keep adding to their underrated pass-rush unit.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Broncos solidify the outside of their offensive front with the mountainous Harrison.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.
Round 1- Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence is the big-bodied, crushing blocker the Bills could use and will plug in at left guard for a long time.