Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st In this mock, the Texans trade up to get their guy. And that guy is Bryce Young, whose poise, vision and accuracy outweigh his historically small stature (relative to successful NFL quarterbacks). Some teams may be scared away by Young's lack of size, but his skillset is first-overall-pick worthy. A nice start to new head coach DeMeco Ryans' tenure in Houston.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts need a franchise quarterback in the worst way, and they'll fall in love with Will Levis' traits. Despite a frustrating season due to a porous offensive line, lackluster skill players and him being banged up, Levis has the skill set to to become a really good NFL quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It wouldn't matter if the new general manager was Monti Ossenfort (which it is) or a random Cardinals fan. The point remains that getting Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 is a steal. He'll immediately upgrade a defense that lost future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt to retirement.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Equipped with a plethora of draft capital from trading back, the Bears also add a defensive force in Jalen Carter, who might have been the best player on Georgia's historically great defense in 2021. (And that unit had five first-round picks!)

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 5 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd With the two best defensive prospects off the board and Geno Smith set to remain the starting QB, the Seahawks trade back with the QB-needy Panthers. In drafting C.J. Stroud, Carolina provides new head coach Frank Reich with the young QB he never had in Indianapolis.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have a bigger need in the secondary than along the defensive front, so if they fall in love with a cornerback throughout the draft process, that could be the pick here. For now, though, Detroit snags perhaps the best prospect available in Myles Murphy. His physical traits and versatility will pair will with 2022 No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd With the Raiders exploring trade options for Derek Carr -- and releasing him if none come to fruition -- a new QB will be under center in Las Vegas in 2023. My guess is it's a veteran, since the Raiders have the offensive skill players to compete in the AFC. With that in mind, Las Vegas adds protection for its future signal-caller in the form of Paris Johnson Jr., who was dominant at left tackle for the Buckeyes this season after moving over from right guard.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons ranked last in the NFL in sack percentage in 2022 (3.61%), which was actually better than their performance in 2021 (3.03%). Simply put, they need an alpha edge rusher to make plays in the backfield. Tyree Wilson, who racked up a combined 27.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks the past two seasons at Texas Tech, can be that player.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Unfortunately for the Seahawks, trading down was unkind to them with edge rushers Myles Murphy and Tyree Wilson being off the board. Instead, they go wide receiver at No. 9, which may be a bit rich for the position, but Jordan Addison will be a strong No. 3 for Geno Smith in the short term with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th With James Bradberry set to become a free agent, the Eagles will likely be looking for a younger, cheaper alternative. They find it with Joey Porter Jr., a long cornerback with NFL pedigree.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Titans need help across the offensive front, and Peter Skoronski, CBSSports.com's top-rated offensive lineman, has the ability to play anywhere. He'll be solid wherever he lines up in Tennessee.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Pairing Quentin Johnston, potentially the No. 1 wide receiver in this class, with Bryce Young would immediately provide this offense with some firepower, especially with running back Dameon Pierce coming off an impressive rookie campaign. Not only would opposing defensive backs have to keep up with Johnston, but they'd have to deal with his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame with the ball in the air.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th General manager Joe Douglas had done an admirable job investing resources in the offensive line, but do to mostly injuries and some underperformance, it's still a big position of need. Broderick Jones has the frame and the athletic skillset to adequately protect whichever veteran QB is under center in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots drafted two defensive backs last year -- Marcus Jones in the third round and Jack Jones in the fourth -- and both performed well as rookies. Still, New England could really use a lockdown corner to deal with the high-flying Bills and Dolphins offenses within its division. Witherspoon, coming from one of the best defenses in all of college football, has the fundamentals, physicality and instincts to thrive in Bill Belichick's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, doesn't matter. Whoever is under center for Green Bay in 2023 would benefit from Michael Mayer's blocking prowess, reliable hands and ability to get open in the biggest of moments. He'd be an immediate upgrade over impending free agent Robert Tonyan.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Reports out of Mobile, Alabama, are that general manager Martin Mayhew has been looking a lot at the offensive linemen during Senior Bowl practices. However, with some of the top prospects at that position already gone and only two cornerbacks off the board, the Commanders boost their defense with Christian Gonzalez, whose playmaking ability at Oregon will give Washington another ball hawk in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th The No. 1 high school player in the country a few years ago didn't have his best season in 2022, but the Clemson product still has everything you want in a formidable interior disruptor. With Larry Ogunjobi and Chris Wormley set to become free agents and Cam Heyward entering his 13th season, having Bryan Bresee will ensure the Steelers continue to have a fearsome defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions defense played much better the second half of the season, but it still needs more upgrades if it's going to become a consistent contender in the NFC North. Cam Smith could develop into a shutdown corner that Detroit lacks, as his length and instincts will translate well to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st A quiet two seasons at Alabama from Drew Sanders gave way to a first-team All-American campaign with the Razorbacks. Lining up all over the field, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 103 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. With 33-year-old stat stuffer Lavonte David set to hit free agency, Sanders would be a logical replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th The Seahawks need to beef up their defensive front, and the best prospect available at this point may be Lukas Van Ness. He has the versatility to play inside or outside and the explosiveness to make plays as a run stopper and pass-rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd It's always ideal to surround Justin Herbert with as many weapons as possible, and with Darnell Washington, you get that PLUS being able to open up holes for Austin Ekeler in the running game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens have been steadfast in their desire to keep Lamar Jackson. But does Jackson want to stay? In this scenario, Baltimore uses the franchise tag while drafting his eventual replacement in Anthony Richardson. They're similar players, and who better for Richardson to learn from than one of the best running quarterbacks in NFL history?

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings must address their pass defense that was second-worst in the NFL in 2022, especially with veteran Patrick Peterson set to become a free agent. Kelee Ringo's size, length and speed overshadow his lackluster interception total (four the past two seasons), although he did combined for 15 pass breakups in that span. He has the traits to end up as the best cornerback in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Siaki Ika DL Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Several Jaguars defensive linemen are set to become free agents in 2023. They have to play Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry and Dameon Pierce twice per season. Need I say more?

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd It's looking more and more like the Giants and Daniel Jones are going to agree to some sort of extension. To truly know if he's the franchise quarterback, they have to surround him with high-caliber skill players. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who may have been the No. 1 wide receiver prospect if he didn't get hurt, fits the bill.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys have made some head-scratching moves in the wide receiver department. First they shipped four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Browns ... for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-rounders. Then they gave a lucrative extension to Michael Gallup despite the moderately productive receiver coming off a torn ACL. The bottom line is that CeeDee Lamb needs an explosive running mate, and Jalin Hyatt, who ranked top 15 in the nation in yards per reception (18.91), can be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Jordan Poyer will be 32 by the start of next season, so if the Bills wanted to let him walk in free agency, Brian Branch would be a viable replacement. Not the most heralded on the Alabama defense, Branch did a little bit of everything for the Crimson Tide.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 28 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Welcome to the first round, Saints. With their pick from trading Sean Payton to the Broncos, you get the best pure interior offensive lineman in O'Cyrus Torrence. Torrence was a standout at Florida after transferring from Louisiana, and there's good reason to believe he'll continue to improve at the NFL level.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd It's unclear what's going to happen with Joe Mixon after being charged with aggravated menacing, and backup RB Samaje Perine is set to be a free agent. The rich get richer with the high-octane Bengals offense adding Bijan Robinson, the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chiefs defense has held up this season with a lot of rookies, but it still needs upgrades. Antonio Johnson is a downhill bruiser who can also cover, be it as the deep safety or in the slot.