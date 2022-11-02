The Steelers haven't held the No. 1 overall pick since 1970, when Pittsburgh selected Terry Bradshaw out of Louisiana Tech. As it currently stands, they have the longest Super Bowl odds from SportsLine after their embarrassing loss at the hands of the Eagles.
Which direction would they go in with the first pick? There's not exactly a perfect need/prospect match, but to me, the choice would be pretty obvious.
The order was determined by using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds in reverse order. There's no No. 23 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
This isn't the Steelers biggest need, but Anderson and T.J. Watt together feels like classic Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
This should be a layup for the Texans. Upgrade the quarterback position, and good things will start to happen for this franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young will represent the future, and more athleticism, at the quarterback position in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
It has to be quarterback for the Panthers in the 2023 draft. Levis is a little older yet has franchise passer traits galore.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy hasn't been quite as dominant this year as he was last, but he has traits for days and will pair nicely with Dominique Robinson in Chicago for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The last time Washington picked an offensive lineman this high it turned out pretty well with Brandon Scherff. Skoronski isn't an athletic marvel; he just blocks everything.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
The Jaguars' offensive line is still not very good. Fashanu is a young, high-upside blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 8
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Colts need... a lot. Here, they go with the freaky specimen at receiver from TCU.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson would bring youth and athletic springiness to the Jets defense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Broncos have to prioritize the offense for 2023, and Addison has quietly had a strong season after his massive 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
The Falcons have to get better on the edge of their defensive line. Carter is a specimen and knows how to beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Cardinals are another club that needs to emphasize the secondary in the offseason. Ringo is another SEC-tested stud.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
The Eagles have Dallas Goedert, one of the better tight ends in the NFL. Washington represents the future of the position and can formulate a terrorizing duo in Philadelphia.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Even if Cooks is on the roster in 2023, the Texans need more receiving firepower. Smith-Njigba looked like the favorite to be the first wideout off the board after his 2021 season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs
How about a big, long, athletic, super-productive linebacker for Pete Carroll?
Round 1 - Pick 17
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
With this selection, the Giants wouldn't have to rush Richardson onto the field. He has All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
A squeaky-clean tight end with natural pass-catching gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Yes, a receiver for the Packers in Round 1. Downs is a slippery, explosive weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Titans know their identity and stick to it. Adding more offensive line talent to this team is sensible.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon would add another talented outside cornerback to the Lions roster. It's needed.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaylon Jones CB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper, the results just haven't been there. Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
The Bengals are lacking depth on the defensive line. Ika is a nose tackle with legitimate pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Buccaneers add a versatile playmaker to their young secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson was good last year, and he's been a monster in 2022. More edge-rushing help for Minnesota. Wilson learning from Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter would be fantastic.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys stay local to get Dak Prescott a tall, speedy burner to add more young talent to the receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Boutte is too talented to pass up this late in Round 1 for a team like the Ravens that needs receiver help.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The Broncos could use another rusher on the outside after trading Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins at the trade deadline, which is how they got this pick. Verse has been tremendous for the Seminoles this season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.
Round 1- Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Bills add youth to the safety spot with Johnson, who's a physical specimen at 6-3 and around 200 pounds.