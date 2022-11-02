Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't the Steelers biggest need, but Anderson and T.J. Watt together feels like classic Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd This should be a layup for the Texans. Upgrade the quarterback position, and good things will start to happen for this franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young will represent the future, and more athleticism, at the quarterback position in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd It has to be quarterback for the Panthers in the 2023 draft. Levis is a little older yet has franchise passer traits galore.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Murphy hasn't been quite as dominant this year as he was last, but he has traits for days and will pair nicely with Dominique Robinson in Chicago for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The last time Washington picked an offensive lineman this high it turned out pretty well with Brandon Scherff. Skoronski isn't an athletic marvel; he just blocks everything.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th The Jaguars' offensive line is still not very good. Fashanu is a young, high-upside blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts need... a lot. Here, they go with the freaky specimen at receiver from TCU.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Simpson would bring youth and athletic springiness to the Jets defense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Broncos have to prioritize the offense for 2023, and Addison has quietly had a strong season after his massive 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Raiders secondary is reeling. Smith has perimeter cornerback experience -- with plenty of productivity -- in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Andre Carter DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons have to get better on the edge of their defensive line. Carter is a specimen and knows how to beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals are another club that needs to emphasize the secondary in the offseason. Ringo is another SEC-tested stud.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles have Dallas Goedert, one of the better tight ends in the NFL. Washington represents the future of the position and can formulate a terrorizing duo in Philadelphia.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Even if Cooks is on the roster in 2023, the Texans need more receiving firepower. Smith-Njigba looked like the favorite to be the first wideout off the board after his 2021 season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jack Campbell LB Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st How about a big, long, athletic, super-productive linebacker for Pete Carroll?

Round 1 - Pick 17 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd With this selection, the Giants wouldn't have to rush Richardson onto the field. He has All-Pro upside.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st A squeaky-clean tight end with natural pass-catching gifts.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, a receiver for the Packers in Round 1. Downs is a slippery, explosive weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Titans know their identity and stick to it. Adding more offensive line talent to this team is sensible.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Devon Witherspoon DB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Witherspoon would add another talented outside cornerback to the Lions roster. It's needed.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper, the results just haven't been there. Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Siaki Ika DL Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th The Bengals are lacking depth on the defensive line. Ika is a nose tackle with legitimate pass-rush ability.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Buccaneers add a versatile playmaker to their young secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Wilson was good last year, and he's been a monster in 2022. More edge-rushing help for Minnesota. Wilson learning from Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter would be fantastic.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rashee Rice WR SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th The Cowboys stay local to get Dak Prescott a tall, speedy burner to add more young talent to the receiver room.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Boutte is too talented to pass up this late in Round 1 for a team like the Ravens that needs receiver help.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Broncos could use another rusher on the outside after trading Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins at the trade deadline, which is how they got this pick. Verse has been tremendous for the Seminoles this season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.

Round 1- Pick 31 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?