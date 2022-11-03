Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There was a real temptation to take a quarterback No. 1 overall despite selecting Kenny Pickett in the first-round last year. However, there is not a slam-dunk quarterback prospect in this class, so it felt too soon to move on from Pickett. Instead, the Steelers take the top-overall prospect in Anderson. It is also a prime destination for one team to trade up and take one of those quarterbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Despite the presence of Davis Mills, Houston opts to make a change at quarterback. Young is a bit of a risk because he is a physical outlier at the position. However, he has such a good feel for the game and the physical prerequisites are less important in today's game.

Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit could save more than $20 million towards the salary cap while potentially upgrading the quarterback position by releasing Jared Goff and drafting Stroud. The franchise could be in a position to make changes at head coach and/or general manager once the season concludes.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd It is impossible to predict what Carolina may do considering the likely implementation of a new head coach. There is little P.J. Walker could do -- similar to interim head coach Steve Wilks -- to earn an extended starting role. One thing is relatively certain: Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will not return in 2023. It is not an ideal situation for Levis, but Carolina needs a fresh start.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The quarterback outlook pendulum has flipped in the direction of Justin Fields earning a longer look. As a result, Chicago takes the best player available in the form of Carter. The Bears need more help along the offensive line, but they cannot be so desperate as to take a lesser talent just to fill a need.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Washington's interior offensive line has been an issue this season. Skoronski has played left tackle for Northwestern but has five-position flexibility. The Commanders upgrade the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Jacksonville has invested a lot into its defensive front seven, but that's the direction the board falls. The Jaguars could consider cornerback or offensive line help in this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis has some core positional needs like quarterback, left tackle and cornerback. The team does not have enough draft picks to address each, and a deserving quarterback is not on the board at this point. The Colts opt for one of the most pleasant surprises of the college football season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd New York has done a fairly adequate job of addressing a need at offensive tackle because it is not easy. However, the long-term solution at left tackle is not on the roster. Johnson has played well in his first season since transitioning from offensive guard.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Murphy is one of the top prospects in this draft class regardless of position, but quarterbacks push everyone else down a bit. Seattle gets good value while adding depth and talent along its defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas could use a boundary cornerback. It could be afraid to fish in that pond after having a few first-round busts, but Ringo checks all of the height, weight and speed boxes. If the Raiders hit on the Georgia product, they would have a good start on rebuilding the secondary with Nate Hobbs under contract for two more years.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th After trading away Calvin Ridley, Atlanta is looking to add some new wide receivers to the mix. The team has size with Kyle Pitts and Drake London, so adding a player with speed is the correct path. Downs is a good route-runner who can create yardage after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The presence of a talented running back like Robinson would take some of the pressure off of Kyler Murray. Robinson has great size and is a viable starter in all three phases of the position.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th The Eagles have some expensive pieces on offense, so having two first-round picks is a good outlet to replace expensive veterans without sacrificing much from a production standpoint. Gonzalez gives Philadelphia a cheaper, younger replacement for James Bradberry.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Houston selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 2 overall, and now it turns its attention to the defensive side of the ball. Wilson has shown progress since last season and needs to continue that trajectory to fulfill his draft placement. However, he has the size, speed and athleticism to be an elite edge rusher down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st With the first of two picks, Seattle added Clemson pass rusher Myles Murphy. Mayer is the team's next selection. The Seahawks are sitting on one of the best 2022 draft classes and are hoping their stroke of luck continues. Mayer is a big, strong outlet who is not going to test off the charts but will serve as a reliable option for the suddenly revived Geno Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th New York's wide receiver issues have been well-documented. It seems as though Wan'Dale Robinson is the only player with any level of assurance being on the roster next season. Johnston gives the Giants size at the position. Over the past four games, he has recorded 30 receptions for 536 yards and four touchdowns for the undefeated Horned Frogs.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd New England is ready to move on from its large free agent expenditures of last offseason: Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Smith-Njigba joins a room that includes Jakobi Meyers and Devante Parker.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd There is no overdoing it when it comes to addressing the wide receiver position. In an ideal world, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs can continue developing. Addison provides a unique skillset, allowing him to contribute from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee could be moving on from both starting offensive tackles in the next few years. The franchise does not want to find itself in a position to replace both in one offseason, so it needs to get ahead of Taylor Lewan's contract expiring.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The thought process for Detroit's pick changes entirely if head coach Dan Campbell is gone. Johnson is a physical, versatile player who is originally from the Midwest and comfortable playing in harsher climates.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles just needs to get healthy; that is the most substantial improvement that could happen to its roster right now. With that being said, linebacker is still a position in flux, and Simpson offers the capability of shooting gaps to apply pressure on the quarterback, athleticism to fall back into coverage, and awareness to fit run gaps.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 9th If not for the novelty of Eli Apple, the casual NFL fan could not name a cornerback on Cincinnati's roster. It has been a rocky road for Ricks, but he has shown his potential dating back to his freshman season with LSU.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Tampa Bay's cornerbacks have been productive this season, but it is another area of the team where difficult financial decisions will probably have to be made in the near future. Porter gives the Buccaneers a link between the present and the future.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota picked up tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline, but the long-term vision needs to include another pass catcher opposite Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen is 32years old and scheduled to carry roughly a $20 million salary cap hit each of the next two seasons. Boutte's season has not gone as planned, but if anyone is able to assist in reaching his potential, it could be another former Tiger in Boutte.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd Tight end Dalton Schultz is playing out his franchise tag, and Dallas may not be willing to meet his contract demands. Washington has grown as a blocker and remains a mismatch for opposing defensive backs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Baltimore is a team that has always valued depth at the cornerback position. The Ravens have dealt with injuries in that room, and Marcus Peters is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver uses the pick acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade to potentially add his replacement. Verse, a transfer from Albany, has great size and traits for the position. He showed that he was capable of playing last season against Syracuse, and that has carried over to his time with the Seminoles.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th Realistically speaking, the current season will be Frank Clark's last in Kansas City. He has a $30 million salary cap hit next season, and the Chiefs would be able to save $21 million by releasing him. His absence, plus the early-season play of rookie George Karlaftis, make it important for the Super Bowl contender to have options in that room.

Round 1- Pick 31 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia's roster is in need of little, so general manager Howie Roseman is likely to draft best player available. However, it makes a lot of sense for the Eagles to conduct a cost-cutting operation. They already drafted a replacement for James Bradberry and now do the same with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. One would think the team would get compensatory selections in the event one or both left in free agency.