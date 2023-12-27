Another week, another instance of our MVP watch here at CBSSports.com. In the latest twist, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has strengthened his hold on the top spot in our poll... at least for now. The Ravens' resounding victory over the 49ers in Week 16 allowed Jackson to usurp Brock Purdy in the eyes of the oddsmakers, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for things to change over the final two weeks of the season.

In case you need a reminder of how this works, here it is: Our panel of voters were each asked to submit their top five choices for MVP. To reflect the ranked-choice voting system now in place, a first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote worth four, third-place worth three, fourth-place worth two and fifth-place worth one. The candidates were then ranked in order of their total voting points received.

Without further ado, let's get to the voting breakdown. (Here is last week's version, for reference.)

The panel of voters: Jared Dubin, Eric Kernish, John Breech, Garrett Podell, Tyler Sullivan, Will Brinson, Josh Edwards, Jeff Kerr, Bryan DeArdo, Kyle Stackpole, Jordan Dajani, Brett Anderson, Cody Benjamin

The full MVP leaderboard

1. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (62 points) | Last Week: 1st

2. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (44) | Last Week: 3rd

3. Bills QB Josh Allen (27) | Last Week: 5th

4. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (20) | Last Week: 9th

5. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (16) | Last Week: 6th

T-6. 49ers QB Brock Purdy (9) | Last week: 2nd

T-6. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (9) | Last Week: 4th

8. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (3) | Last Week: 7th

9. Rams QB Matthew Stafford (2) | Last Week: 8th

10. Steelers ED T.J. Watt (1) | Last Week: Not Ranked

Dropped out: None

Most first-place votes:

Lamar Jackson (11 out of 13)



Christian McCaffrey (2)

Most second-place votes:

Christian McCaffrey (8 out of 13)

Josh Allen (2)

Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott (1)

Most total ballots:

Lamar Jackson (13 out of 13)

Christian McCaffrey (11)

Josh Allen (10)

Tua Tagovailoa (9)

Tyreek Hill (7)



Brock Purdy (6)



Dak Prescott (4)

Jalen Hurts (3)

Matthew Stafford, T.J. Watt (1)

Positional representation:

QB (7)

RB (1)

WR (1)

ED (1)

So who will actually win?

After the Ravens' monumental victory over the 49ers on Monday night, Jackson (-175) is now the heavy favorite. He's followed somewhat closely by McCaffrey (+360), with Purdy (+800) and Tagovailoa (+850) joining him with better than 10-to-1 odds. With Baltimore and Miami squaring off in yet another huge game this coming weekend, it's possible that for the third week in a row we can see the new betting favorite's team lose, followed by someone else emerging as the prospective leader. That would set things up for Josh Allen and the Bills taking on the Dolphins in Week 18 and possibly determining the winner. Of course, the Ravens could win this Sunday, locking up the No. 1 seed and possibly the trophy for Jackson.