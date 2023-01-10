Justin Fields is that dude. Obviously the QB has lots of room to grow as a progression passer, but considering the dearth of weapons and protection he had in 2022, it should be incredibly encouraging how much he was able to emerge as a difference-maker on the ground. Now, it's up to Chicago to put all its resources, including lots of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, toward giving him a legitimate supporting cast.

Russell Wilson finished on a relatively high note. The bar was quite low, of course, but with Nathaniel Hackett out of the building, the ex-Seahawks star finally showed some downfield juice in an upset of the Chargers. Couple that with the inevitable arrival of a new leader, perhaps even a proven offensive guru a la Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh, and maybe we'll all talk ourselves into Denver being relevant again.

They're focused on fixing the defense. By dismissing coordinator Joe Woods and instantly targeting savvy names like Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo, it's clear they're taking their defensive issues seriously. And good thing, because the pairing of Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson wasn't overly encouraging down the stretch.

A fresh mentor for Kyler Murray is on the way. Kliff Kingsbury may not have been solely at fault for Arizona's perennial late-year slumps; GM Steve Keim resigned for a reason. But the possibility of pairing the explosive but mercurial Murray with a tried-and-true QB mentor like Sean Payton or Jim Harbaugh offers some hope for a franchise in need of a reset.

The veteran QB carousel is broken. After short-term marriages to Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and now Matt Ryan, ownership is admittedly hungry for the real, sustainable thing under center. That doesn't mean GM Chris Ballard and/or whomever replaces Jeff Saturday will make the right choice if/when a top youngster is available, but at least the 2022 results were so bad that Indy has no choice but to cut off the quick-fix bets.

Maybe Sam Howell can be something. One start cannot inform their offseason plans. But at least the rookie QB showed veteran-level pizzaz both on the ground and throwing it deep in his first NFL action. With Carson Wentz and probably Taylor Heinicke virtual locks to depart, they need anything and everything they can get under center.

They've got money to spend. Only the Bears are projected to have more cap space. Resources don't guarantee results, but they can sure help, especially when you've got precious few discernible long-term building blocks on both sides of the ball. Most pressing: Arthur Smith is entering year three with little more than a prayer at QB.

QB is confirmed as a dire need. Going into 2022, Jets brass was rightfully concerned with giving Zach Wilson another year to build on a forgettable debut. And Wilson ended up getting hurt, then benched multiple times. His replacement, Mike White, flashed early before fizzling out himself. With the rest of the roster built up to compete, GM Joe Douglas can -- and should -- focus on securing a proven veteran arm to make an actual run.

They're genuinely on the come-up. How can they not be, right? The M.O. with Dan Campbell's Lions has been fight to the finish, regardless of the record or circumstance. But that attitude has begun to manifest in the win column, and against superior teams. They've got a big question to answer at QB, where Jared Goff has been a pleasant surprise but could benefit from more athletic competition. But Week 18's upset of Green Bay in Lambeau has them poised to make actual noise in the NFC North with reinforcements on an improving defense.

Jordan Love is waiting. Aaron Rodgers is pondering retirement, but regardless of his eventual decision, Green Bay has to be mildly thrilled at the possibility of bringing Love to the forefront. In limited action replacing Rodgers this year, he flashed tantalizing arm talent that could open some doors in Matt LaFleur's offense, especially if Christian Watson continues to grow and the Packers are able to finally restore the rest of the receiver position.

Steve Wilks restored the culture. Whether or not the interim coach is back as the permanent successor to Matt Rhule, his mark will certainly be felt on the locker room, which managed as feisty a 6-6 finish as it could've, given the circumstances. Even without QB certainty and Christian McCaffrey, they played competitive ball to the finish line.

There is time to rebuild the offense (again). Once Bill Belichick unwisely elected to turn the offense over to old pals Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, and committed to a second year of Mac Jones as QB1, that was that. Now, with a full offseason ahead of him and plenty of cap space to make changes, there is green space to get creative, add competition, and hopefully refuse to settle for whatever happened in 2022.

The Derek Carr divorce had to happen sometime. The unceremonious nature of the QB's inevitable split may be unfortunate, but after almost a decade together, it was time for the two sides to start fresh. That doesn't mean Josh McDaniels will handpick a premium replacement, but it certainly opens the door for the possibility.

At least they can write a lot of struggles off to injury. Not exactly sunshine and rainbows, this one, and if Sean McVay is headed out, you wonder what that means for Matthew Stafford's effectiveness coming off injury and adjusting to another new system at age 35. But man, just as the 49ers learned in years past, sometimes the war of attrition is just too much, and now GM Les Snead is hopefully cognizant of the fact he's gotta buy depth, not just star power.

Reinforcements are coming courtesy of Sean Payton. Dennis Allen appears to be safe after turning in a dominant defensive finish, and while it's still fair to be greatly concerned with the future of their offense, it's possible, if not probable, they will recoup a first-rounder (if not more) when Payton inevitably lands an offer to coach elsewhere in 2023.

Kenny Pickett has grit. And that'll only take you so far if your play-calling and protection aren't up to par, of course, but if 2022 was about one thing for Pittsburgh, it was confirming the rookie QB has the tools worthwhile of investment. Now it's up to Mike Tomlin and Co. to actually devote time and resources to putting him in a position to win.

Maybe they'll just hire the guy they actually want this time. After canning Lovie Smith a year after doing the same to David Culley, you'd think GM Nick Caserio will get one more shot at picking the right leader for this franchise. It stands to reason he'll finally avoid the inexplicable aging placeholder for a younger up-and-comer after flirting with guys like Jonathan Gannon and Josh McCown in previous offseasons.