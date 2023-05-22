The NFL offseason workout program kicks into high gear this week as 20 teams are set to begin Phase Three of the offseason schedule Monday. They will begin the voluntary organized team activities portion of minicamp, culminating with mandatory minicamp in mid-June (mandatory minicamp dates are determined by the team).

What is Phase Three? Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted throughout the session. This is different from Phase Two of the offseason program where on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills.

Phase Two also includes drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase One of the programs consists of meetings, strength and conditioning training and physical rehab.

There's no live contact in these drills in Phase Three, but it's another step closer to training camp beginning around the NFL. Here is the full minicamp schedule for all 32 teams: