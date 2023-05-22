patrick-mahomes.jpg
The NFL offseason workout program kicks into high gear this week as 20 teams are set to begin Phase Three of the offseason schedule Monday. They will begin the voluntary organized team activities portion of minicamp, culminating with mandatory minicamp in mid-June (mandatory minicamp dates are determined by the team). 

What is Phase Three? Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted throughout the session. This is different from Phase Two of the offseason program where on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills.

Phase Two also includes drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase One of the programs consists of meetings, strength and conditioning training and physical rehab.  

There's no live contact in these drills in Phase Three, but it's another step closer to training camp beginning around the NFL. Here is the full minicamp schedule for all 32 teams: 

TeamOffseason workout datesMandatory minicamp dates

Arizona Cardinals

May 22, May 24-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

June 13-15

Atlanta Falcons

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

June 13-15

Baltimore Ravens

May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9

June 13-15

Buffalo Bills

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6, June 8

June 13-15

Carolina Panthers

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

June 13-15

Chicago Bears

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

June 13-15

Cincinnati Bengals

June 5-6, June 8, June 13-15

None

Cleveland Browns

May 23-25, May 30-June 1

June 6-8

Dallas Cowboys

May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15

June 6-8

Denver Broncos

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

June 13-15

Detroit Lions

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

June 6-8

Green Bay Packers

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

June 13-15

Houston Texans

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

June 13-15

Indianapolis Colts

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 5-8

June 13-14

Jacksonville Jaguars

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

June 12-14

Kansas City Chiefs

May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

June 13-15

Las Vegas Raiders 

May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

June 6-8

Los Angeles Chargers

May 22-23, May 25, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, June 9

June 13-14

Los Angeles Rams

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8

June 13-15

Miami Dolphins

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2

June 6-8

Minnesota Vikings

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

June 13-14

New England Patriots

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

June 12-14

New Orleans Saints

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

June 13-15

New York Giants

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

June 13-15

New York Jets

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

June 13-15

Philadelphia Eagles

May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8

None

Pittsburgh Steelers

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

June 13-15

San Francisco 49ers

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

June 13-15

Seattle Seahawks

May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14

June 6-8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

June 13-15

Tennessee Titans

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 12-15

June 6-8

Washington Commanders

May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 13

June 6-8