There are plenty of defensive battles on tap for NFL Week 10, but that doesn't mean anyone betting NFL props can't find value. Colts vs. Patriots kicks the week off from Germany at 9:30 a.m., and the marquee matchup will be a bruising Browns vs. Ravens battle at 1 p.m. ET. The over/under for points in Ravens vs. Browns is 38, one of 10 NFL Week 10 games set at 45 or lower. What should you expect from Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has an over/under for passing yards set at 203.5 and a rushing total of 42.5 in the latest NFL player props?

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 56-54 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. The expert also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2023 Week 10 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz is backing on his NFL Week 10 props is Titans veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins goes over 60.5 receiving yards against Tampa Bay (1 p.m. ET). The Bucs' defense is the second-worst in the NFL against the pass, yielding 279 yards per game. While the Titans are starting rookie quarterback Will Levis, he has 500 passing yards in two games, with four TD passes and one interception.

The 31-year-old, in his 11th NFL season, has 35 receptions for 564 yards this year. All three of his touchdowns came in Levis' first start, a 28-23 victory against Atlanta. Hopkins has been targeted 17 times in the rookie quarterback's two games, catching eight for 188 yards. He is clearly Tennessee's top option and faces a Bucs defense that gave up 443 passing yards last week. Three Texans players topped 100 yards and C.J. Stroud (also a rookie) had five TD passes. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 10 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

