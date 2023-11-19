The Detroit Lions will host NFC North-rival Chicago Bears as part of the Week 11 NFL Sunday schedule. The 1 p.m. ET matchup is one of 12 games on the Week 11 NFL schedule that will be played Sunday, and quarterback Justin Fields is expected to return for the Bears. Lions counterpart Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hooked up eight times for 156 yards last week. It was St. Brown's fifth 100-yard game in six weeks, and the over/under on his receiving yards against Chicago is 84.5 in the latest NFL prop bets. Goff's passing yards over/under is 276.5 in the NFL player props, while Fields is tabbed for 211.5.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 64-61 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. The expert also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

One play PropStarz is backing on his NFL Week 11 props is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs over 35.5 rushing yards against the Bears. The running back is averaging 88 rushing yards and 5.8 per carry since coming back from a hamstring injury in Week 7. Gibbs went off for 152 yards in Week 8 against the Raiders and has a run of at least 20 yards in four of his past five games. He has 467 yards and averages 5.3 per carry for the season.

The Bears are strong against the run, allowing 76 yards per game (second in NFL), but will need to focus on stopping Detroit's passing game. The Lions are second in the NFL in passing (406 per game) and Chicago is 26th in stopping it (248). "Detroit has an elite run-blocking line and is more than capable of running against any opponent," PropStarz told SportsLine. Gibbs got more touches than veteran David Montgomery last week and the expert expects that to continue. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 10 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

