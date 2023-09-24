There are plenty of NFL props to consider as Week 3 continues on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs will face the Bears' porous defense, potentially yielding payouts for anyone backing Kansas City in their NFL prop bets. Mahomes has an over-under of 285.5 passing yards in the Week 3 NFL player props, while Justin Fields' number is only 176.5. Kelce, who caught only four passes last week in his first action of the season, has an over-under of 73.5 receiving yards in the latest NFL prop odds. Before you make any Week 3 NFL prop bets, you need to check out the top NFL picks and NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He also is 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing over the hundreds of available Week 3 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Week 3 NFL prop picks

One NFL Week 3 prop play PropStarz loves for Sunday is Robinson over 69.5 rushing yards. "Robinson led all running backs in rushing yards in Week 2," PropStarz told SportsLine. "He has plenty of upside and plays in an offense that wants to run the ball on every down behind an elite run-blocking line. He'll face a Lions team in a dome on a fast track. Detroit's defense will be missing multiple pieces and this game should be up-tempo and high-scoring."

PropStars is also be betting Robinson's alternate lines, adding even more upside to his NFL player props on Sunday. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 3 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NFL Week 3 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in several other confident Week 3 NFL prop picks. They include two star receivers who should easily surpass their yardage totals. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2023 Week 3 NFL prop bets you can make and which receivers should crush their totals? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 3 prop bets, all from the expert who was 42-28 on his SportsLine prop plays in this article last season, and find out.