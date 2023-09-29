NFL Week 4 features two matchups between the league's four 0-3 teams, and those could be enticing for NFL props. The Vikings' Kirk Cousins leads the league with 1,057 passing yards, but he'll face a Carolina defense that ranks ninth against the pass. Should you back him to go over or under 272.5 passing yards total in the Vikings vs. Panthers NFL prop bets? Could Bears quarterback Justin Fields break out of his funk against the NFL's worst defense at home against the Broncos? His over-under is 184.5 passing yards in the NFL player props. Before you make any NFL Week 4 prop bets, you need to check out the top NFL picks and NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 19-21 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season, including 5-2 on his past seven. The expert also is 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2023 Week 4 NFL prop picks

One NFL Week 4 prop play PropStarz loves for Sunday is Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy over 53.5 receiving yards (-118) against Chicago. The Broncos have been terrible on defense and are struggling to run the ball, but the passing offense has been solid. They are averaging 245 passing yards per game, eighth in the NFL. Russell Wilson has taken heat for the 0-3 start, and while he has two interceptions and 10 sacks, he is averaging 267 passing yards.

The Bears have sacked the quarterback just once this season, so Wilson could have find time to find soft spots in the defense. There should be plenty, as Chicago is the third-worst pass defense in the NFL. Jeudy had 81 yards on five catches in last week's 70-20 loss. The 2020 first-round pick has had trouble staying healthy, but is averaging 14.6 yards per catch for his career. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 4 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

