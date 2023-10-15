There are just two teams on bye in Week 6, so bettors looking for NFL props will have plenty of options. There are 13 games on the Week 6 NFL Sunday schedule, with a showdown of surprising first-place teams when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Detroit Lions. The Lions are favored by three points, but there are also dozens of NFL prop bets available on the matchup. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, the 2018 top pick, has an over/under for passing yards at 228.5 in the NFL player props. The number on Detroit's Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, is 250.5 in the NFL prop odds. Before you make any Week 6 NFL prop bets on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 28-35 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. The expert also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2023 Week 6 NFL prop picks

One NFL Week 6 prop play PropStarz loves for Sunday is Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, with the expert going over 36.5 receiving yards. New York's defense has been stronger against the pass than the run, but that's because of solid coverage from the secondary. The unit has been susceptible to letting tight ends find open space. The Jets have allowed 27 catches for 289 yards and five TDs to the position, and Goedert is one of the best they'll see.

Kansas City star Travis Kelce had six receptions against the Jets, and Buffalo's Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid combined for seven. Now they face Goedert, who had six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 road victory against New York in 2021. The 28-year-old also comes off his best game of the season, a nine-reception, 117-yard effort against the Rams last week. "Look for Goedert to take advantage of another plus matchup," PropStarz told SportsLine.

