Injuries are taking their toll heading into NFL Week 6, but they can lead to value for bettors searching for Week 6 NFL props. With only the Packers and Steelers on byes, there are 13 games on the NFL Week 6 Sunday schedule. How will receiver Justin Jefferson's absence affect Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense? Can Cousins find the targets to exploit a poor Bears defense and go over 250.5 yards in the latest NFL player props? Jordan Addison is nursing an ankle injury, but the over/under on his receiving yards is 52.5 in the NFL odds, the same as tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Vikings vs. Bears kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, with Minnesota a 2.5-point favorite. Could K.J. Osborn go over 40.5 receiving yards for Minnesota or is Alexander Mattison over 51.5 rushing yards the right play? These are the kind of decisions NFL Week 6 prop bettors will need to make. Before you make any Week 6 NFL prop bets on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 28-35 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. The expert also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

One NFL Week 6 prop play PropStarz loves for Sunday is Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert over 36.5 receiving yards against the Jets. New York's defense has struggled to keep tight ends at bay, and Goedert just had his best game of the season. The sixth-year pro is averaging 54 receptions over his past four seasons, but had 88 yards on 13 catches entering Week 5. Then he exploded for 117 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against the Rams.

The Jets have been better against the pass (206 yards per game) than the run (146), but are 22nd in total yards allowed. They have given up 27 receptions for 289 yards and five touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. The Patriots' Pharaoh Brown had 71 yards on just two catches two weeks ago, and Buffalo's Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid combined for seven receptions in Week 1. "Look for Goedert to take advantage of another plus matchup," PropStarz told SportsLine. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 6 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

