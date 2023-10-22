There are 11 games on the Week 7 NFL Sunday schedule, so NFL props bettors have plenty of opportunities to cash in. Chargers vs. Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET and Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET will be enticing to anyone making NFL prop bets who love passing. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is listed at over/under 267.5 passing yards in Chiefs vs. Chargers, while K.C.'s Patrick Mahomes is at 279.5. In the Eagles vs. Dolphins matchup, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa's passing yards total is listed at 273.5, and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts is at 250.5. Hurts will also provide plenty of value in NFL props with his legs.

Players at every other skill position have NFL props you can bet, and with 11 games Sunday there are plenty of options.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 32-40 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. The expert also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

One player PropStarz loves in his NFL Week 7 prop picks for Sunday is Bears receiver D.J. Moore over 53.5 receiving yards. "The Raiders aren't a pass defense to fear," PropStarz told SportsLine. The sixth-year wide receiver was acquired, along with several draft picks, from the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has delivered on Chicago's expectations so far.

Moore is fifth in the league with 582 receiving yards, averaging 18.2 yards per catch, despite inconsistent quarterback play. He could benefit from undrafted Tyson Bagent taking over at quarterback Sunday. Justin Fields injured his hand just after halftime last week, and Bagent came on. The rookie wisely locked in on Moore right away, targeting him on 43% of his throws, and Moore had four catches for 43 yards in the half.

