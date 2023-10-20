The Sunday Night Football reunion of former Alabama quarterbacks and a potential Super Bowl preview will draw plenty of attention in NFL Week 7. With stars all over the field in Eagles vs. Dolphins, the matchup could be a boon for anyone betting on NFL props. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa is the NFL's passing leader, and the over/under on his passing yards is 273.5 in the latest Dolphins vs. Eagles NFL player props. Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts is eighth in passing and 26th among NFL rushers. The over/under on his passing yards is 250.5 in the latest NFL props, and his rushing total is 45.5.

There are 11 games on the NFL Week 7 schedule on Sunday, so there are plenty of places to find value in the NFL odds. Before you lock in any Week 7 NFL prop bets on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 32-40 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. The expert also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing through the hundreds of available Week 7 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Week 7 NFL prop picks

One player PropStarz loves in his NFL Week 7 prop picks for Sunday is Bears receiver D.J. Moore over 53.5 receiving yards. Chicago hosts the Las Vegas Raiders, who have built solid numbers against the pass against questionable competition. PropStarz says "The Raiders aren't a pass defense to fear," so Moore should see plenty of work. He thrived in the second half last week and will be the clear top option no matter who is at quarterback.

Justin Fields dislocated his thumb early in the third quarter last week, and replacement Tyson Bagent knew his best chance of success was through Moore. The receiver caught four passes for 43 yards from the undrafted QB in less than a half. The 2018 first-round pick has 582 receiving yards, fifth-most in the league, and is averaging 18.2 per catch. Fields isn't expected to be back this week, but Moore will remain the focal point of the Chicago offense regardless. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 7 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NFL Week 7 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in several other confident Week 7 NFL prop picks. They include two running backs he is confidently fading, taking them to go under their rushing yardage totals. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2023 Week 7 NFL prop bets you can make, and which running backs should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Week 7 NFL prop bets, all from the expert who was 42-28 on his SportsLine prop plays in his NFL props article last season, and find out.