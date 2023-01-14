Three 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchups feature teams with quarterback issues. The Miami Dolphins (+13.5) will head into their matchup at Buffalo with Skylar Thompson as their starter, while Lamar Jackson won't suit up for Baltimore (+8.5) against the Cincinnati Bengals. Understanding what that means for the teams involved is critical for making strong 2023 NFL bracket picks. Elsewhere in the 2023 NFL spreads on Super Wild Card Weekend, Seattle is a nine-point underdog at San Francisco in the first game of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Which teams should you back during the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Dallas Cowboys despite their sluggish finish to the season. The Buccaneers didn't look strong down the stretch to close out the regular season and won the NFC South with a losing record. Tampa needed overtime to beat a busted Arizona team on Christmas, only won by a touchdown against Carolina in Week 17 and conceded its Week 18 game to Atlanta. Additionally, Tampa has now defeated Dallas twice on national television to open the last two seasons, and if ever there were a motivation factor at play, it would favor the Cowboys in this spot.

Dallas has one of the highest defensive pressure rates this season (25.2%) and sacked Brady twice with two other QB hits when the two teams played in Week 1. Brady and his banged-up offensive line could be in trouble against Micah Parsons and company on Sunday, which is part of why the Cowboys find a way to win in over 50% of all simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2023 NFL playoff brackets, and it has surprising picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And what shockers are in store for conference championship weekend? Check out the 2023 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars

5. Chargers

6. Ravens

7. Dolphins



NFC:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

3. Vikings

4. Buccaners

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

7. Seahawks



Super Wild Card Weekend:



49ers vs. Seahawks

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Bills vs. Dolphins

Giants vs. Vikings

Ravens vs. Bengals

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers



Divisional Round:

Eagles vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2023 Super Bowl



TBD