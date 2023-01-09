The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. The Eagles claimed the top seed in the NFC playoff bracket, while the Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket. Those teams will rest up during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Saturday NFL playoff schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend features No. 2 49ers vs. No. 7 Seahawks and No. 4 Jaguars against No. 5 Chargers. Sunday's action includes No. 2 Bills vs. No. 7 Dolphins, No. 3 Vikings vs. No. 6 Giants and No. 3 Bengals vs. No. 6 Ravens. No. 4 Bucs vs. No. 5 Cowboys finishes up the weekend on Monday Night Football. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Dallas Cowboys despite their sluggish finish to the season. The Cowboys fell 26-6 to the Commanders in Week 18 and dropped two of their last four regular season contests. The two wins in that span came against the Philadelphia Eagles without Jalen Hurts and a Tennessee Titans team that was resting many starters.

But the model is calling for Dallas bounce back and knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Bucs have had plenty of struggles of their own, dropping three of their last five. They finished the season sub-.500 (8-9) and only have home-field advantage because they won a soft NFC South.

Dallas also has a better chance that the odds imply to beat the Eagles in the divisional round, so the Cowboys are a team that can give you an edge in 2023 NFL playoff bracket challenges.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars

5. Chargers

6. Ravens

7. Dolphins



NFC:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

3. Vikings

4. Buccaners

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

7. Seahawks



Super Wild Card Weekend:



49ers vs. Seahawks

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Bills vs. Dolphins

Giants vs. Vikings

Ravens vs. Bengals

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers



Divisional Round:

Eagles vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2023 Super Bowl



TBD