In Tom Brady's first season with Tampa Bay, he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title after bringing them to the NFL playoffs as an 11-5 wild card team. While the Bucs finished the regular season an underwhelming 8-9 this year, who can completely write off Brady's chances to run the table in the NFL playoff bracket once again, starting with his NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against Dallas? The Buccaneers are 2.5-point home favorites against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in the NFL odds, which makes for a tough call when it comes to deciding on your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks for the 2023 NFL playoffs. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Dallas Cowboys despite their sluggish finish to the season. Even though Dallas didn't play well in Week 18, the Cowboys won six of eight games before that. Since his Week 9 bye, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 66% of his passes for 2,269 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Prescott also threw 13 interceptions during that stretch, but from Weeks 5 through 15, the Buccaneers' defense only created four turnovers. Although Tampa forced seven over the last three weeks, those came against Cardinals, Panthers and Falcons, teams that were shadows of the teams they hoped to be at the start of the year. Dallas has too many weapons on both sides of the ball for Brady and the Buccaneers to overcome this time around, and the model projects the Cowboys to advance over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2023 NFL playoff brackets, and it has surprising picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And what shockers are in store for conference championship weekend?

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars

5. Chargers

6. Ravens

7. Dolphins



NFC:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

3. Vikings

4. Buccaners

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

7. Seahawks



Super Wild Card Weekend:



49ers vs. Seahawks

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Bills vs. Dolphins

Giants vs. Vikings

Ravens vs. Bengals

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers



Divisional Round:

Eagles vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2023 Super Bowl



TBD