The postseason was expanded to 14 teams last season, and now the 2023 NFL playoffs will begin with Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Chiefs and Eagles have earned byes in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, but the other 12 teams will all be in action. 49ers vs. Seahawks and Jaguars vs. Chargers will take place on Saturday, while Sunday's tripleheader will include Bills vs. Dolphins, Vikings vs. Giants and Bengals vs. Ravens. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 concludes on Monday with Buccaneers vs. Cowboys, a rematch of a Week 1 matchup that the Bucs won 19-3.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Dallas Cowboys despite their sluggish finish to the season. Tampa Bay won handily when these two teams met four months ago, but the situation has changed since. Dallas went on to strike up a balance offensively and finished fourth in the NFL in scoring, while the defense was the league's most disruptive, forcing 33 turnovers and registering 54 sacks.

Micah Parsons had two sacks in the first encounter and was key to keeping Dallas involved for most of that first meeting. He finished the season with 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with a defensive touchdown. The model predicts Tom Brady averages just 6.6 yards per pass attempt and that Dallas forces two turnovers to win in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars

5. Chargers

6. Ravens

7. Dolphins



NFC:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

3. Vikings

4. Buccaners

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

7. Seahawks



Super Wild Card Weekend:



49ers vs. Seahawks

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Bills vs. Dolphins

Giants vs. Vikings

Ravens vs. Bengals

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers



Divisional Round:

Eagles vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2023 Super Bowl



TBD