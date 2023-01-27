With only three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals are the only four teams left standing. Cincinnati broke serve with an impressive win over second-seeded Buffalo on the road last week in the 2023 NFL playoffs and the Bengals are only one-point underdogs at Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his ankle in a divisional round win over the Jaguars, but does that mean you should have Cincinnati advancing to its second consecutive Super Bowl in your NFL playoff bracket 2023? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It says the 49ers only have a 25.4% chance of winning the 2023 Super Bowl, the third-lowest percentage of the teams remaining in the field. The 49ers are riding a 12-game winning streak into their third conference championship game in the last four seasons and have built was is unquestionably one of the best rosters in the NFL.

However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy looked mortal in a hard-fought 19-12 win over the Cowboys last week and now faces another tough defense in the NFC Championship Game 2023. The Eagles ranked second in total yards this season and eighth in points allowed. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's offense is cruising after rushing for 268 yards in a 38-7 blowout win over the Giants. Even if the 49ers survive, Purdy would face Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 57 and the model doesn't love his chances in these matchups. See which teams to back right here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

3. Bengals

NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Chiefs vs. Bengals (+1, 47.5) at 3 p.m. ET

NFC: Eagles vs. 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at 6:30 p.m. ET