49ers quarterback Brock Purdy secured his second playoff win last week against the Dallas Cowboys. If Purdy wants to help the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVII, the rookie signal-caller will have to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket 2023 and 8-2 at home this season. The latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers. The favorite is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these teams, but Philadelphia is just 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in January. Should you back San Francisco to pull off the upset with your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It says the 49ers only have a 25.4% chance of winning the 2023 Super Bowl, the third-lowest percentage of the teams remaining in the field. The 49ers feature the league's most dominant defense. In fact, San Francisco finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in total defense (300.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (16.3 points per game). Defensive end Nick Bosa was a disruptive force during the regular season, recording 18.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

However, despite a dominant defense, no rookie quarterback has ever reached the Super Bowl. While Purdy has yet to lose as a starter in the NFL, he'll have a tough test on Sunday against a Philadelphia defense that gave up just seven points to the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. The model likes two other teams' chances to win it all more, making the 49ers a team to fade in NFL playoff bracket picks. See which teams to back right here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

3. Bengals

NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Chiefs vs. Bengals (+1, 47.5) at 3 p.m. ET

NFC: Eagles vs. 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at 6:30 p.m. ET