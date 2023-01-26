There are only four teams remaining in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, and this weekend's championship games are expected to be decided by razor thin margins. No. 1 Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite against No. 2 San Francisco in the 2023 NFC Championship Game, according to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. On the other side of the NFL playoff bracket 2023, No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 1 Kansas City are a pick'em in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Which teams should you back with your 2023 NFL bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It says the 49ers only have a 25.4% chance of winning the 2023 Super Bowl, the third-lowest percentage of the teams remaining in the field. San Francisco has been the hottest team in the NFL over the past three months, entering the 2023 NFC Championship on a 12-game winning streak. However, the 49ers are underdogs against the top-seeded Eagles on Sunday, as Philadelphia is coming off a 38-7 blowout win over the Giants in the divisional round.

The Eagles turned in an outstanding defensive performance, holding New York to just one touchdown on 227 total yards. San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has not faced a defense like Philadelphia's this season, as the Eagles rank first in the NFL against the pass and are coming off a five-sack day against New York. See which teams to back right here.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, and it has already locked in its Super Bowl 2023 picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And who should you back to win the 2023 Super Bowl? Check out the 2023 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

3. Bengals

NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Chiefs vs. Bengals (+1, 47.5) at 3 p.m. ET

NFC: Eagles vs. 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at 6:30 p.m. ET