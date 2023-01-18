The 2023 NFL playoff bracket went chalk in the AFC during Super Wild Card Weekend, but the NFC bracket saw both No. 3 Vikings and the No. 4 Buccaneers go down. That sets up an exciting 2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule that features Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) and Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5) on Saturday. The NFL playoff bracket 2023 action on Sunday includes Bills vs. Bengals (+5) and Cowboys vs. 49ers (-4). Which teams will advance through the 2023 NFL playoffs and where are the best values in the Divisional Round NFL odds? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. It's the second scheduled matchup between these AFC powers this month, though the first was never completed since the game was halted due to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter. Hamlin has since returned home to continue his recovery and has been able to visit the team at the practice facility.

Both teams bring winning streaks into the second round of the NFL playoffs 2023, with Buffalo winning eight straight and Cincinnati riding a nine-game streak. The model gives the edge to Buffalo's defense, as the Bills hold Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's offense to 22 points, four below their season average. Buffalo advances through the 2023 NFL playoff bracket 64% of the time, while it covers the spread more than 50% of the time, making the Bills the team to back during the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. See which other teams to pick here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars



NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants



Divisional Round (all times ET, odds from Caesars)

Saturday, Jan. 21

4:30 p.m.: Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5, 53)

8:15 p.m.: Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

3 p.m.: Bills vs. Bengals (+5, 48)

6:30 p.m.: 49ers vs. Cowboys (+3.5, 46)

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Winner of Chiefs vs. Jaguars vs. winner of Bills vs. Bengals

NFC: Winner of Eagles vs. Giants vs. winner of 49ers vs. Cowboys



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion