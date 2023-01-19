If you went all chalk in the first round of your 2022 NFL playoff bracket, you're already seeing red with the Vikings and Buccaneers losing at home during Wild Card Weekend. Now, there are four games on the NFL schedule for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoff bracket 2023. Last postseason, three of the four teams that were seeded lower advanced from the second round of the NFL playoffs with all four games decided by six points or fewer. So will we see a repeat of last season's theatrics? The Chiefs and Eagles are coming in fresh off a bye and are the two biggest favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, with the Chiefs listed at -9 against the Jaguars, while the Eagles are -7.5 against the Giants in the NFL odds. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams had to overcome scrappy encounters with division-rivals last week, with Buffalo earning a 34-31 win over the Dolphins, while the Bengals won 24-17 against the Ravens. The stats paint a picture of misfortune for Buffalo, while the Bengals struggled. Buffalo outgained Miami by 192 yards, but was sacked seven times and turned the ball over three times.

Cincinnati was outgained by 130 yards and needed a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown to beat Baltimore in the fourth quarter. With Cincinnati's offense struggling, the model predicts that the Bengals are held well under 350 yards of total offense and that Josh Allen piles up over 300 yards of total offense on his own to help the Bills win outright in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2023 NFL playoff brackets, and it has shockers for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And what shockers are in store for conference championship weekend? Check out the 2023 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars



NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants



Divisional Round (all times ET, odds from Caesars)

Saturday, Jan. 21

4:30 p.m.: Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5, 53)

8:15 p.m.: Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

3 p.m.: Bills vs. Bengals (+5, 48)

6:30 p.m.: 49ers vs. Cowboys (+3.5, 46)

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Winner of Chiefs vs. Jaguars vs. winner of Bills vs. Bengals

NFC: Winner of Eagles vs. Giants vs. winner of 49ers vs. Cowboys



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion