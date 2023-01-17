The NFL Divisional Round schedule features the top-seeded Chiefs hosting the No. 4 Jaguars on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the No. 1 Eagles welcome the No. 6 Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET that evening. In Sunday NFL playoff bracket 2023 action, it's the No. 2 Bills vs. the No. 3 Bengals in Buffalo (CBS/Paramount+) at 3 p.m. ET, while the No. 2 49ers welcome the No. 5 Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest Divisional Round NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook for the NFL playoffs 2023 give an edge to the home team in each matchup, with the Chiefs at -8.5, Eagles at -7.5, Bills at -5 and 49ers at -4 for their respective matchups. Who advances through the NFL playoff bracket 2023 as the action continues? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills got a big scare during Super Wild Card Weekend as the Dolphins, using third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, pushed them to the brink despite being 14-point favorites. Now, Buffalo moves on to take on the Bengals. These teams began a game on Jan. 2 that was ultimately cancelled due to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin has since been discharged from the hospital.

For this matchup, the model is projecting that the Bills will clean up some of the mistakes they made against the Dolphins. Buffalo turned the ball over three times, with one fumble leading to a Miami touchdown. The model has Buffalo committing two or fewer turnovers in the simulations, while holding Joe Burrow to 250 passing yards and the Cincinnati rushing attack to fewer than 100 yards. Buffalo picks up the win and advances in the AFC playoff bracket 64% of the time, while the Bills cover in more than 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars



NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants



Divisional Round (all times ET, odds from Caesars)

Saturday, Jan. 21

4:30 p.m.: Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5, 52)

8:15 p.m.: Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5, 48.5)

Sunday, Jan. 22

3 p.m.: Bills vs. Bengals (+5, 50.5)

6:30 p.m.: 49ers vs. Cowboys (+4, 46)

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Winner of Chiefs vs. Jaguars vs. winner of Bills vs. Bengals

NFC: Winner of Eagles vs. Giants vs. winner of 49ers vs. Cowboys



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion