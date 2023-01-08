The final week of the NFL season always gives us a lot of drama and this year was no different.

In the early slate of games, the Dolphins were the biggest winner after they were able to sneak into the playoffs by stealing the seventh-seed in the AFC away from the Patriots.

To get in the postseason, the Dolphins needed a win over the Jets and a loss by New England, who was playing the Bills. The Dolphins had their hands full with the Jets, but they were able to come away with an 11-6 win after Jason Sanders hit a 50-yard field goal with just 18 seconds left to play (Miami also got a safety on the final play, which pushed them to 11 points). The victory over the Jets marked the first time since 2003 that Miami was able to win a game without scoring a touchdown.

The Dolphins officially punched their ticket to the postseason after the Bills beat the Patriots 35-23, a victory that came thanks in large part to two kickoff return touchdowns by Nyheim Hines. The win by Buffalo means that a neutral-site AFC Championship is still in play and that will happen if the Bills and Chiefs end up meeting in the AFC title game.

One thing that won't be happening is a coin flip to determine where the Bengals and Ravens will be playing in the wild-card round. Although those two teams will be playing next week, the game will officially be in Cincinnati thanks to the Bengals' 27-16 win over Baltimore.

With that in mind, here's a look at the current playoff standings following the early slate of games.

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC West Champion (14-3) Chiefs Thanks to their win over the Raiders, the Chiefs have officially clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Although that gives them a first-round bye, there is one catch: If they make it to the AFC title game, that game will be played at a neutral site if they play the Bills. On the other hand, if the Chiefs were to host any other team in the AFC Championship, the game would be played in Kansas City.

2. AFC East Champion (13-3) Bills The Bills didn't get the No. 1 seed this year, but they did get the next best thing: Thanks to their 35-23 win over the Patriots, they now know they won't to have to play a true road game during the AFC playoffs. If the Bills make it to the Super Bowl, they'll do it by playing home games in the wild-card and divisional rounds. After that, they'll either play a neutral-site game against the Chiefs or they'd get to host the AFC title game if Kansas City doesn't make it.

3. AFC North Champion (12-4) Bengals The Bengals weren't happy when the NFL decided that a coin toss might decide the location of their wild-card game, but they won't have to worry about that anymore after beating the Ravens 27-16. The win by the Bengals sets up a rematch with the Ravens next week, but there will be no coin toss to decide the location. The game will be played in Cincinnati.

4. AFC South Champion (9-8) Jaguars The Jaguars are officially in the playoffs! The Jags win over the Titans on Saturday means that they're now headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and just the third time since 2008. The Jags will now host a wild-card game against the Chargers, which is a team they destroyed 38-10 earlier this season.

5. Wild Card 1 (10-6) Chargers Thanks to the loss by Baltimore, the Chargers can bench their starters against the Broncos because L.A. has now officially clinched the fifth-seed in the AFC. No matter what happens against Denver, the Chargers will he opening the wild-card round on the road against the Jaguars.

6. Wild Card 2 (10-7) Ravens The Ravens had an outside shot at hosting a playoff game if they had beaten the Bengals, but Baltimore gave up on those hopes pretty early. The Ravens benched many of their starters during the 27-16 loss. Those starters will now be fresh when the Ravens travel to Cincinnati again next week for the wild-card round.

7. Wild Card 3 (9-8) Dolphins For the first since 2016, the Miami Dolphins are headed to the playoffs and they got there in dramatic fashion. Jason Sanders hit a 50-yard field goal with just 18 seconds left to give Miami an 11-6 win (The Dolphins also got a safety on the final play). To make the postseason, the Dolphins also needed the Patriots to lose to the Bills and Buffalo did its part with a 35-23 win. Although the Bills did Miami a favor, the Dolphins probably won't be thanking them and that's because the two teams will be playing next week.



ELIMINATED

Steelers (9-8): The Steelers picked up a win in Week 18, but to make the playoffs, they needed the Dolphins to lose to the Jets and that didn't happen. The only upside here for Mike Tomlin is that his streak of consecutive seasons finishing above .500 will increase to 16 straight.

Patriots (8-9): All the Patriots had to do to get in the playoffs was beat Buffalo on Sunday, but they couldn't get that done, which means they'll be sitting at home for the postseason.

Titans (7-10): The Titans could have gotten into the playoffs with a win over Jacksonville, but they were officially eliminated on Saturday night after losing to the Jaguars.

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC East Champion (13-3) Eagles Things are pretty simple for the Eagles: If they beat or tie the Giants on Sunday, they'll clinch the No. 1 overall seed and the NFC East. However, if they lose, they could drop all the way down to the fifth-seed. That would happen if the Eagles lose and the Cowboys beat the Commanders.

2. NFC West Champion (12-4) 49ers If the 49ers beat the Cardinals on Sunday, they'll guarantee themselves at least the second-seed in the NFC and they could move to the top seed if that win is combined with an Eagles loss to the Giants. On the other hand, the 49ers could drop to the third-seed if they lose. 3. NFC North Champion (13-4) Vikings With their 29-13 win over the Bears, the Vikings have now put some pressure on the 49ers going into the late slate of games. If the 49ers lose or tie the Cardinals, then Minnesota will move up to the No. 2 seed. If the 49ers win, then the Vikings will be locked into a wild-card game with the Giants.

4. NFC South Champion (8-9) Buccaneers The NFC South champion Buccaneers had already clinched the fourth-seed heading into Week 18, so they had nothing to play for and it showed. Tom Brady and the starters played for part of the first half before heading to the bench in Tampa Bay's 30-17 loss. With an 8-9 record, the Buccaneers will become just the sixth team in NFL history to enter the postseason with a losing record. 5. Wild Card 1 (12-4) Cowboys The Cowboys could still win the NFC East, but for that to happen, they'd need to beat the Commanders AND have the Eagles lose to the Giants on Sunday. If both those things happen, they could also get the No. 1 seed if the 49ers also lose to the Cardinals. On the other hand, If Philadelphia wins, then the Cowboys will be locked into the fifth-seed no matter what else happens in Week 18. 6. Wild Card 2 (9-6-1) Giants The Giants have already clinched the sixth-seed, which is a big reason why they're expected to bench most of their starters for Sunday's game against the Eagles. 7. Wild Card 3 (8-8) Seahawks The Seahawks are currently in the seventh-spot, but they're going to need some help to actually make the playoffs. If Seattle wants to get to the postseason, the Seahawks need to beat the Rams AND have the Packers lose to the Lions on Sunday night.

STILL ALIVE

Lions (8-8): To get to the playoffs, the Lions will need two things to happen: They have to beat the Packers and they'll also need the Seahawks to lose to the Rams.

Packers (8-8): Although the Packers are currently below the Lions and Seahawks in the standings, they're actually the only one of the those three teams that controls their fate this week. If the Packers beat the Lions on Sunday night, they'll be headed to the playoffs.

Wild card round matchups (Based on current standings)

AFC (All games official in the AFC)

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills

(6) Ravens vs. (3) Bengals

(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars

Bye: Chiefs

NFC

(7) Seahawks at (2) 49ers

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Eagles