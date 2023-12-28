With Russell Wilson heading to the bench, you might think that the Broncos' season is over, but that's not actually the case just yet. With two weeks left to play in the season, the Broncos are still mathematically alive to earn a playoff berth.

If Jarrett Stidham can lead the Broncos to a win over the Chargers this week and then another win in Week 18 against the Raiders, Denver will have a very real shot of making the playoffs, but will need a few things to go its way.

Here's what has to happen over the final two weeks for Denver to get in (This is just one scenario and we went with this one because it calls for the fewest upsets):

Week 17

Broncos beat Chargers

Seahawks beat Steelers

Raiders beat Colts

Texans beat Titans

Chiefs beat Bengals

Week 18

Broncos beat Raiders

Ravens beat Steelers

Dolphins beat Bills

Texans beat Colts

Titans beat Jaguars

If the all of this happens, then the AFC playoffs will look like this:

1. Ravens (14-3)

2. Dolphins (12-5)

3. Chiefs (11-6)

4. Texans (10-7)

5. Browns (11-6)

6. Bills (10-7)

7. Broncos (9-8)

If you look at what the Broncos need, it's not that crazy They only need two true upsets to happen: Raiders over Colts in Week 17 and Titans over Jaguars in Week 18. The Raiders are currently a 3.5-point underdog, but they've won two straight, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them pull off an upset. As for the Titans, they're 5-3 in their past eight games against the Jaguars.

There's also a path for the Broncos to get the sixth seed and that could happen in this scenario if the Patriots beat the Bills in Week 17. In that case, the Broncos would move up to the sixth spot and the Bengals would get the seventh seed as long as they beat the Browns in Week 18 (A Bengals loss would give the spot to Jacksonville).

If the Broncos were to make the playoffs and Stidham doesn't look great in either Week 17 or Week 18, then Sean Payton would have a very interesting QB decision to make for the postseason. On the other hand, the Broncos' playoff hopes could come to a crashing end as soon as this week: They'll be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose to the Chargers on Sunday.