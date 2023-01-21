After a Super Wild Card Weekend that certainly lived up to its name, the divisional round has a tough act to follow and is set for Saturday and Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to punch their ticket to the divisional round, and they did that Monday night by destroying Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The win over Tampa Bay now earns the Cowboys a trip to San Francisco, where they'll face a 49ers team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

In the other NFC game, the Giants will be traveling to Philadelphia to face an Eagles team that has already beaten them twice this year. With the Giants, Cowboys and Eagles all in the divisional round, it will mark the first time since the NFC Central in 1997 that one division sent three teams to the second round.

In the AFC, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be playing their first game of the postseason when they host the Jaguars on Saturday. The heavyweight match in the AFC will then take place Sunday when the Bills host the Bengals. The two teams were supposed to play each other in Week 17, but the game was canceled after a frightening incident that saw Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest in the first quarter.

Hamlin is now back in Buffalo, where he continues to recover.

With that in mind, here's a look at the entire postseason schedule and bracket.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(2) 49ers 41-23 over (7) Seahawks. The 49ers got a brief scare from the Seahawks on a day where Seattle jumped put to a 17-16 halftime lead. But in the second half, San Francisco broke the game open with a dominating performance. Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards while also becoming the first rookie in NFL history to total four touchdowns in a playoff game. (Purdy finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score).



Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34-31 over (7) Dolphins. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdog in the history of the wild-card round (+14) and despite those odds, they were still able to put a major scare into the Bills. In the end, the Bills were able to stave off the upset thanks to Josh Allen (352 passing yards, three touchdowns) and a defense that came up with multiple big plays, including two turnovers, four sacks and a fourth-down stop that iced the game with just 2:30 left to play.



Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31-14 over (4) Buccaneers. The Cowboys dominated this game from start to finish, and a big reason why that happened was because of Dak Prescott, who had a historically big night. The Cowboys QB set a franchise record with five total touchdowns (four pass, one rush) while also throwing for 305 yards. The only Cowboys player who struggled in this game was kicker Brett Maher, who missed an NFL-record four extra points. The Cowboys will now have to decide if they want to keep him around for Sunday's game in San Francisco.



Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(4) Jaguars at (1) Chiefs (-8.5), 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV). After getting a week off, the Chiefs will be opening their postseason run with a game against a Jaguars team that they actually played earlier this season. Back in Week 10, the Chiefs beat the Jags 27-17 in a game where Kansas City jumped out to a 20-0 lead before coasting to the win.

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Bengals at (2) Bills (-5), 3 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+). This game will be played exactly 20 days after their original game was canceled due to the situation involving Damar Hamlin. With Hamlin now back home in Buffalo, it wouldn't be surprising at all if he were to attend this game.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET ( Fox , stream on fuboTV )

, ) AFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

Note: If the Bills and Chiefs end up playing each other in the AFC Championship, then the game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)