The Chiefs and Eagles each took one step closer to the Super Bowl by winning in the divisional round on Saturday and two more teams will have a chance to join them on Sunday.

The Bengals and Bills will be kicking off the action in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. The winner of that game will advance to the AFC Championship, where they'll be facing Kansas City. The Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC title game with a 27-20 win over the Jaguars.

Although the Chiefs won, everyone in Kansas City will be holding their breath this week waiting to hear an update on the health of Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs QB injured his ankle in the first quarter and missed nearly the entire second quarter before returning in the second half.

The win by the Chiefs mean that Kansas City is headed to the AFC Championship for the fifth straight season, which is tied with the 1973-77 Raiders for the second-longest streak in NFL history, behind only the Patriots (2011-18).

In the NFC, the Cowboys and 49ers will be playing in the late game on Sunday with the winner heading to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFC title game. The Eagles advanced after a dominating 38-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night.

With that in mind, here's a look at the entire postseason schedule and bracket.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(2) 49ers 41-23 over (7) Seahawks. The 49ers got a brief scare from the Seahawks on a day where Seattle jumped put to a 17-16 halftime lead. But in the second half, San Francisco broke the game open with a dominating performance. Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards while also becoming the first rookie in NFL history to total four touchdowns in a playoff game. (Purdy finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score).



Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34-31 over (7) Dolphins. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdog in the history of the wild-card round (+14) and despite those odds, they were still able to put a major scare into the Bills. In the end, the Bills were able to stave off the upset thanks to Josh Allen (352 passing yards, three touchdowns) and a defense that came up with multiple big plays, including two turnovers, four sacks and a fourth-down stop that iced the game with just 2:30 left to play.



Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31-14 over (4) Buccaneers. The Cowboys dominated this game from start to finish, and a big reason why that happened was because of Dak Prescott, who had a historically big night. The Cowboys QB set a franchise record with five total touchdowns (four pass, one rush) while also throwing for 305 yards. The only Cowboys player who struggled in this game was kicker Brett Maher, who missed an NFL-record four extra points. The Cowboys will now have to decide if they want to keep him around for Sunday's game in San Francisco.



Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Chiefs 27-20 over (4) Jaguars. After leaving the game in the second quarter due to a serious ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes returned in the second half to lead the Chiefs to the win. Playing on one foot didn't seem to slow him down as he completed 10 of 15 passes for 107 yards after suffering the injury. The Chiefs' defense also came up with two key turnovers in the fourth quarter to help propel Kansas City to its fifth straight AFC title game.

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Bengals at (2) Bills (-6), 3 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+). This game will be played exactly 20 days after their original game was canceled due to the situation involving Damar Hamlin. With Hamlin now back home in Buffalo, it wouldn't be surprising at all if he were to attend this game. This matchup will be feature Joe Burrow and Josh Allen facing each other for the first time.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship

49ers/Cowboys at (1) Eagles, 3 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

AFC Championship

Bills/Bengals vs. (1) Chiefs 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

Note: If the Bills and Chiefs end up playing each other in the AFC Championship, then the game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If the Bengals play the Chiefs, then the game will be in Kansas City.

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)