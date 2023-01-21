If Super Wild Card Weekend was any indication of how the rest of the 2023 playoffs will go, NFL fans are surely in for a treat when the divisional round kicks off on Saturday.

The NFL's opening playoff round featured the Jaguars completing third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, the Bengals' Sam Hubbard recording the longest fumble return for a score in postseason history, the Giants snapping their 12-year drought without a playoff win, and the Cowboys winning their first road playoff game in 30 years.

After a week off, each conference's top-seeded teams will enter the fray this weekend. On Saturday, the Chiefs, the AFC's top-seeded team each of the last four years, are one win away from playing in the AFC Championship Game for a record fifth straight year. On the NFC side on Saturday, the top-seeded Eagles are looking to regain their rhythm after losing two of their last three games of the regular season.

The winners of this weekend's games will advance to the conference title games, where they will get a chance to play for the right to play in Super Bowl XLVII. This. year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the first since the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(4) 49ers 41, (7) Seahawks 23

(4) Jaguars 31, (5) Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34, (7) Dolphins 31

(6) Giants 31, (3) Vikings 24

(3) Bengals 24, (6) Ravens 17

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31, (4) Buccaneers 14

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(4) Jaguars at (1) Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV)

(6) Giants at (1) Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Bengals at (2) Bills, 3 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

(5) Cowboys at (2) 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

Championship Sunday

Jan. 30

NFC Championship

3:05 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

AFC Championship

6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 13

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)