It's been 27 years since the Dallas Cowboys beat Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers 38-27 in the 1995 NFC Championship game, before beating Bill Cowher's Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

That's the last time Dallas has made it as far as a Conference Championship game. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more disappointing playoff stretch for any franchise than the Cowboys' over this time.

They've endured 11 playoff exits since then. Here's a number and fact for each one, to sum up the postseason agony for America's Team.

1. Teams worth $8 billion in sports (2022 Cowboys)

There's ONE team worth $8 billion in sports. It's just the 2022 Cowboys, according to Forbes. They've been the most valuable NFL franchise for 14 straight years. They say money can't buy you happiness. Well, it can't buy you a championship either.

2. Cowboys' times with No. 1 seed since 1996

Dallas has had the No. 1 seed TWO times since 1996. In 2007, it went one-and-done against the Giants and Terrell Owens got emotional defending Tony Romo during an infamous postgame interview, "That's my quarterback." In 2016, the Cowboys lost after Aaron Rodgers' iconic sideline throw to Jared Cook set up the game-winning field goal.

3. Dez Bryant catches in 2014 playoff loss

Dez Bryant had THREE catches in the Cowboys' 26-21 divisional-round loss at Lambeau Field in 2014. It would have been four if replay review didn't overturn his controversial no-catch. Had the catch stood up, Dallas could have taken the lead in the final minutes of the game.

4. Cowboys' starting QBs in playoffs since 1996

The Cowboys have had FOUR different starting QBs in the playoffs since 1996: Troy Aikman, Quincy Carter, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

5. Cowboys' playoff losses as a favorite since 1996

Dallas has lost FIVE times as a favorite in the postseason since 1996. The Cowboys have underperformed expectations, plain and simple. They have a losing record (4-5) as a favorite over that span. The Cowboys can reverse their fortunes on Monday as they are favored against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the upcoming Super Wild Card Weekend. And a Bonus No. 5: Dak Prescott became the first player in NFL history to lead the NFL in interceptions (15) despite missing FIVE-plus games. That doesn't bode well for Dallas' Super Bowl aspirations.

6. Teams without a conference championship game since 1996

SIX teams have failed to play in a Conference Championship game since 1996: the Cowboys, Texans, Browns, Lions, Dolphins and Commanders. Not exactly the franchises you would normally associate Dallas with. The Cowboys are the only team in that group with a winning record in the regular season over that span.

7. Cowboys' one-and-done postseason trips since 1996

The Cowboys have gone one-and-done SEVEN times since 1996. That's a lot of quick exits. The only team with more in that span is the Colts with 10. Dallas' most painful early exit was a 21-20 loss in Seattle in the 2006 wild card round when Tony Romo mishandled a snap on the Cowboys' potential go-ahead 19-yard field goal attempt.

8. Cowboys' road losing streak in the postseason

Dallas has lost EIGHT straight road playoff games. Only the Lions have a longer streak in postseason history (11 in a row). It's hard to believe the Cowboys' last road playoff win came at Candlestick Park against Steve Young and Jerry Rice's 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship game. And guess what? Their reward for winning 12 games this year is a road playoff game against the Buccaneers, who finished with a losing record.

9. Seconds left after Dak Prescott's slide in playoff loss to 49ers

There were NINE seconds left on the clock after Dak Prescott's slide against the 49ers in last year's 23-17 wild card playoff loss. Prescott was bumped by an official as Dallas scrambled to spike the ball with no timeouts left, to no avail. Executed properly and the Cowboys would have had one play left at San Francisco's 24-yard line to win the game. That's been close enough for other teams, --namely the 49ers in "The Catch II" -- to score last-second game-winning touchdowns in the postseason.

10: Tom Brady's Super Bowl trips

Tom Brady has made TEN trips to the Super Bowl. If the Cowboys are going to break this playoff curse and forge their own path to the Super Bowl they'll have to go through the greatest quarterback of all time. Dallas has never beaten Brady in seven chances, including a 19-3 loss to open this season.

11: Cowboys' consecutive playoff appearances without a Conference Championship game

The Cowboys have made ELEVEN straight playoff appearances without a trip to a Conference Championship game. Dallas' early exit streak has gone on for such a long time that it's now the longest drought of its kind in playoff history. Yes, no other team has gone this many consecutive playoff trips without at least reaching an AFC or NFC title game.