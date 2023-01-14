Each of the upcoming Super Wild Card Weekend games is a rematch of a matchup from the 2022 NFL regular season. Only one of them, though, is a rematch of a game played last week. That'd be the contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, who played their regular-season finale in Cincinnati a week ago and will meet again this Sunday night.

Of course, a lot will be different about this game than the one just played. Multiple Ravens starters who sat out last week are expected to return to the field. And now, instead of locking in a specific playoff matchup with a win or loss, these two teams are vying for the right to make it to the divisional round.

So, which of these two division rivals will advance? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

When the Ravens have the ball

As of this writing, we still do not know who will be starting at quarterback for the Ravens. We know it won't be Lamar Jackson, after the quarterback detailed the extent of his knee injury and why it will keep him out for this week's game. But Tyler Huntley is going to be a game-time decision, which means we won't find out until shortly before the game begins if he or Anthony Brown will get the start under center.

Whichever of those two does get the start, we know that the Ravens offense will look similar to the way it does with Jackson out there, but will likely not be as efficient or as explosive. Neither Huntley nor Brown is as consistent as a passer as Jackson, especially on downfield throws. They don't as easily access the intermediate middle part of the field, which is where the Ravens' pass offense does the majority of its damage, because the passing attack is based around the elite talents of tight end Mark Andrews.

It's highly likely that Baltimore will attempt to lean on its run game, whether with J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards. The Ravens can attack with a variety of power runs, and when at its best, their offensive line can move even the best of defensive fronts. The Bengals have one of those fronts, and it's an extremely tough one against which to run the ball. That's especially true when D.J. Reader is on the field, as he has been since returning from injury in Week 11. During that time, the Bengals have allowed south of 4 yards per carry, and just 1.6 per carry before contact, according to TruMedia.

Unless the Ravens can find a way to break through that defensive line and snap off some long runs, it's hard to see them finding enough explosiveness in their offense to compete with what the Bengals can do on the other side of the ball. That means it's going to be up to their defense to keep them in the game.

When the Bengals have the ball

In two games against Baltimore this season, Joe Burrow completed only 49-of-77 passes (63.6%) for 432 yards (5.6 per attempt), two touchdowns and one interception. He didn't have Tee Higgins in the first of those two games, and last week's game saw Baltimore sitting a bunch of its starters, though this Ravens defense has been playing at an elite level for a while now, and it is capable of slowing down even the best of opposing offenses.

As we noted on Friday, prior to their bye week, the Ravens had a pretty good defense. They checked in 14th in Football Outsiders' DVOA, ranking 20th against the run and 10th against the pass. But since their bye, the Ravens are second in DVOA, checking in third against the run and seventh against the pass. Mike Macdonald's unit took a little while to jell, but it's solidified into a unit that can keep this team in just about any game -- even when the offense is struggling. The Ravens went 2-3 down the stretch of the season, but the defense allowed just 15.8 points per game during that stretch. (And that includes the 27 they gave up to Cincinnati in Week 18.)

Cincinnati likes to spread things out and give Burrow an opportunity to pick the matchup he likes, and exploit it. On the perimeter, he'll see Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase covered mostly by Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. The Bengals move both receivers around quite a bit and the Ravens play sides with their corners (Peters plays left corner 91% of the time and Humphrey is at right corner on 68% of snaps), according to Pro Football Focus, so it likely won't be a strict one-on-one matchup for anyone involved. Tyler Boyd is in the slot for 85% of his snaps, while Kyle Hamilton has been getting work there of late for the Ravens defense.

Baltimore remains one of the most difficult defenses to run the ball against, and the Bengals actually did stop trying to force it as much when the two teams played last week. Joe Mixon finished with just 27 yards (and a touchdown) on his 11 carries, while Samaje Perine handled six totes and picked up just 18 yards. Mixon ran far more effectively in the first matchup with 78 yards on 14 carries, but Baltimore's run defense has improved since then, while Cincinnati's offensive line is now without two starters after losing La'el Collins and Alex Cappa to injury.

Still, even if the Bengals can't find all that much success with their offense, it seems highly likely that they'll be able to do more than what Baltimore can manage with either its second- or third-string quarterback.

Prediction

Score: Bengals 23, Ravens 10