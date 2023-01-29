Conference championship weekend is here, and so are the conference championship outfits. There are only four teams remaining, and by the end of the day, we will know who is competing in Super Bowl LVII.

First up Sunday is the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles hosting the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers to determine the NFC representative in the Super Bowl. Then the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals, who are looking to earn their second consecutive Super Bowl berth.

Players are showing up for the biggest game of the season in their game-day best fits. Here is a look at some of the best dressed players of the weekend:

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showed up in an all purple outfit.

Eagles' DeVonta Smith went with a monotone look.

Brock Purdy, also known as "Mr. Irrelevant," who now could not be more relevant, looks all business as he walks into the stadium.

Niners tight end George Kittle went with a casual look.

If there is one thing we can count on, it is Deebo Samuel wearing something interesting.

That chain is a statement piece from 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never disappoints with his outfits and today is no different.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made a habit out of hosting AFC Championship games. He looks locked in for this one.