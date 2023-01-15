It's Super Wild Card Weekend which means we are getting highly anticipated matchups with underdog teams ready to prove people wrong, while one team is starting its championship run (which one?). With a bigger stage we not only get more exciting games, but players step up their fashion game as well.
Fashion and sports have always gone hand-in-hand, with players showing off before and after games. Sometimes, the fashion alone ends up becoming a story and players are known for some iconic looks.
Wild card weekend consists of six games, which is six chances for players to bring their 'A' games. Here is a look at some of the best fashion statements this weekend:
Who wore it better: Kayvon Thibodeaux or the Monopoly guy?
Kayvon Thibodeaux 🤝 Monopoly guy pic.twitter.com/J0QTp0lbvR— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 15, 2023
Kayvon’s not playing around 🔥🎩 pic.twitter.com/1WTW3pWzTX— New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2023
Saquon Barkley is all business.
Arriving for playoffs 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Ba0Yk5pLUO— New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2023
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith spent a lot of his career as a backup, but he defied expectations this season and dressed the part as he showed up to face the No. 2 seed 49ers.
Good morning from him. pic.twitter.com/huGvlhlGk6— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 14, 2023
San Francisco brought out a variety of looks ahead of their game against the Seahawks:
Show out. @LEVIS x #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/O3QNEKanKu— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 14, 2023
Pete Carroll showed up in a black leather jacket and the classic look perfectly fits him.
Pete checking in. 📍 pic.twitter.com/fErUboMud1— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 14, 2023
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence kept his look simple, but still showed up in style.
Playoff debut 😤@Trevorlawrencee | #LACvsJAX pic.twitter.com/NFLfD6xXmb— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 14, 2023
Lawrence was not the only one showing his wheels:
Something light!@ckirk | #LACvsJAX pic.twitter.com/CW0hwQYBNu— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 14, 2023
Wearing photos of your teammates inside your jacket is an excellent touch to any outfit.
pics of the team inside his jacket 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/01OJO70jGe— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 14, 2023
Here are some more looks from the Chargers:
serious business. pic.twitter.com/hnPdSNbx68— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 14, 2023
The purse is a power move and I am here for it.
Sunday Stef. 🔥#MIAvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9s9OM49TUh— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2023