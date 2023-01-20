The divisional playoffs have arrived in the NFL with four of the most intriguing matchups of the season. Most of the teams are battling injuries, but players would have to be seriously hurt to miss a game at this time of the year.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the lone team with serious concerns with two more major injuries to their offensive line, meaning three of the starting five will be out Sunday. As for the rest of the teams remaining, the injury reports are as thin as they can get this late in the season.

Here's the final injury report for the divisional round (all odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook).

Lawrence has been questionable since the fist week of December with that sprained toe, but hasn't missed any games. The only player that's questionable that may be inactive is Pryor, and he's been inactive throughout the whole year.

Hardman has missed 10 straight games for the Chiefs and has been inactive since Week 9. He didn't practice all week.

Ojulari has indicated he'll try to play for the Giants, but New York will find out Saturday night how effective he'll be. The Giants are otherwise healthy heading into the playoff game.

The Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts on the injury report all week, so he's good to go. Maddox is the only starter who will miss the game with the toe injury that has kept him out since Week 16.

No surprise the Bengals are without Cappa (starting right guard) and Williams (starting left tackle), as both were considered week-to-week. Cincinnati will be down both its starting tackles and starting right guard and is expected to start Jackson Carman for Williams and Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle for La'el Collins, who is on injured reserve. Max Scharping will start for Cappa.

Jones and Phillips were limited and their status will be game-time decisions. Jordan Poyer (knee) was not listed on the injury report and was a full participant Friday.

Dallas had a walkthrough on Friday, but Peters won't be playing this week regardless. Tyler Smith is expected to go back to left tackle and Connor McGovern will go to left guard as Smith moves over. Tyron Smith will play right tackle. Kearse says he's "100% playing."

The 49ers have no players questionable for Sunday, as this is the healthiest they've been in weeks. Thomas is a valuable depth piece at cornerback, but he also was out of practice all week.