The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game.

Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson -- have provided a glimpse of the future over the past few seasons. That youth movement has arrived in full force in the AFC.

Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the seven-team AFC playoff field -- and he's only 27 years old. The quarterback who has been in four conference title games and two Super Bowls is the elder statesman in the AFC. Remember, a second MVP award will make Mahomes the first player under 30 years old to win two league MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP.

Here's a look at the QB1s in the AFC playoff field (going by the top quarterback on the depth chart):

If Jackson doesn't start for the Ravens and Tagovailoa is unable to go for the Dolphins, Baltimore would turn to Tyler Huntley (24), while Skylar Thompson (25) would likely go for Miami. Mahomes would still be the oldest quarterback in the AFC playoffs.

Just call Mahomes the wily veteran.

"We have a lot of veterans on our team, and when you bring in new guys you just show them by the way you act," Mahomes said Saturday. "Luckily for us, Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid brought in a lot of guys that were ready to work and wanted to get out there as quickly as possible.

"And I think you've seen as the seasons gone on, those rookies are getting better and then the veterans are starting to hit the right moment going into the playoffs."