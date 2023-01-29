We're down to just two games left in the NFL season after the Eagles' convincing victory over the 49ers. One more ticket is left to be punched as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the first since the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(4) 49ers 41, (7) Seahawks 23

(4) Jaguars 31, (5) Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34, (7) Dolphins 31

(6) Giants 31, (3) Vikings 24

(3) Bengals 24, (6) Ravens 17

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31, (4) Buccaneers 14

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Eagles 38, (6) Giants 7

(1) Chiefs 27, (4) Jaguars 20

Sunday, Jan. 22

(2) 49ers 19, (5) Cowboys 12

(3) Bengals 27, (2) Bills 10

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship

Eagles 31, 49ers 7

AFC Championship

Chiefs vs. Bengals, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12

AFC champion vs. Eagles in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)