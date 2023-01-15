Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception in the second quarter on a pass intended for wide receiver John Brown, and after Xavien Howard got the pick and proceeded to return the ball 49 yards down the field, things escalated quickly between the two teams.

Here is a look at what went down:

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins shoved Josh Allen, who shoved back, starting a scrum between the two teams. Center Mitch Morse immediately came to his quarterback's defense and shoved Wilkins. More players from each side then got involved before the referees broke things up.

Wilkins and Morse were both given personal foul penalties. The penalties offset and the Dolphins got the ball first-and-10 on Buffalo's 48-yard line. No ejections were called on the scrum.

If a quarterback does not engage in blocking he is protected, but since Allen did engage he was no longer protected and considered just like any other player on the field.

The interception was just Allen's second in his playoff career. The Dolphins turned it into three points, making it a 17-6 game.