The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is officially set as Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday and continues through Monday night. There are plenty of intriguing matchups in the first round of the postseason, as Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence face off in Jacksonville, Tom Brady puts his undefeated record against the Dallas Cowboys on the line and the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants meet for the second time in three weeks.

What if your team didn't make the playoffs this year? If you're not ready to dive into the offseason and NFL Draft talk just yet, you're in luck because teams still alive just opened up seats on their bandwagons. This week, our CBS Sports' NFL team broke down three reasons why you should root for each team in the postseason.

We also have you covered with picks for each game, our rankings for every opening-round matchup plus a full prediction of the entire playoff bracket.

For a complete breakdown of the entire 2023 playoff schedule, click here.

Super Wild Card Weekend picks: Prisco | Breech | Sullivan

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)