brady-cowboys-g.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is officially set as Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday and continues through Monday night. There are plenty of intriguing matchups in the first round of the postseason, as Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence face off in Jacksonville, Tom Brady puts his undefeated record against the Dallas Cowboys on the line and the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants meet for the second time in three weeks.

What if your team didn't make the playoffs this year? If you're not ready to dive into the offseason and NFL Draft talk just yet, you're in luck because teams still alive just opened up seats on their bandwagons. This week, our CBS Sports' NFL team broke down three reasons why you should root for each team in the postseason. 

We also have you covered with picks for each game, our rankings for every opening-round matchup plus a full prediction of the entire playoff bracket.

For a complete breakdown of the entire 2023 playoff schedule, click here.

2022bracket-sea.png

Super Wild Card Weekend picks: PriscoBreech | Sullivan  

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.    

(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SF
-475
-9.5
-110
o42.5
-110
SEA
+380
+9.5
-110
u42.5
-110
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
+118
+2.5
-110
o47.5
-110
LAC
-140
-2.5
-110
u47.5
-110
(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUF
-800
-13
-110
o43.5
-110
MIA
+550
+13
-110
u43.5
-110
(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-165
-3
-110
o48
-110
NYG
+140
+3
-110
u48
-110
(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CIN
-430
-8.5
-110
o40.5
-110
BAL
+328
+8.5
-110
u40.5
-110
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
+118
+2.5
-110
o45.5
-110
DAL
-140
-2.5
-110
u45.5
-110
