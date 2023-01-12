The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will finish up Super Wild Card Weekend when these two NFC clubs square off on Monday night. This matchup is a rematch from a prime-time head-to-head we saw all the way back in Week 1 when the Bucs were able to pull out a 19-3 victory. However, Dallas is currently looked at as the favorite in this upcoming contest, despite being on the road.

Neither one of these teams are inside the top five in terms of the best odds to win the Super Bowl this year, but the Cowboys do edge the Bucs out as they are currently 13-1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy while Tampa Bay is 28-1. Despite that, we'll make the case why the Bucs will defy those odds and punch their ticket to the divisional round.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 16 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 45.5

Do you really want to go against the greatest of all time? While the Buccaneers certainly limped through the regular season and enter the playoffs as a division winner that went under .500, there's something about seeing Tom Brady that still strikes fear into the opposing sideline. As we saw throughout the season when a team messes up and leaves the door open a crack, the light switches on for Brady, who then leads his team to a last-second victory. Could Tampa Bay now squeaking into the postseason be that simply on a larger scale?

Brady has the most playoff wins (35), conference championship appearances (14), Super Bowl trips (10), and Super Bowl titles (7) than any player in league history. When you simply compare his playoff wins to the rest of the conference, it's not even close. As we specifically look at this matchup with the Bucs serving as a home dog, it's worth pointing out that Brady is tied for the most playoff wins as an underdog since 2000.

The 45-year-old has also owned the Cowboys throughout his career, notching a 7-0 record against Dallas. That's the best record by any quarterback against the Cowboys.

Get in the way of TB12 at your own peril.

2. History is against Dallas

History is not exactly on the Cowboys side as they begin this latest playoff run. They currently have gone 11 straight playoff appearances without a conference championship run, which is the longest streak in NFL history. Dallas is also on an eight-game road playoff losing streak, which is tied for the second-longest streak in playoff history.

As we zero in on this opening round, the Cowboys have seven postseason one-and-dones since 1996, tied for the second most over that stretch. That includes a 23-17 defeat during the opening round of the postseason a year ago at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers when the Cowboys were the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, Dallas is 4-5 as a playoff favorite since 1996, making them the only team with a losing record as a favorite (min. five games).

3. Dak will turn the ball over

Dak Prescott has been extremely loose with the football this season. The Cowboys quarterback tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions, despite missing five games throughout the regular season. He has gone seven straight games with an interception and the Cowboys rank 29th in the NFL in total turnovers since Prescott returned from his thumb injury in Week 7.

As we mentioned above, the Buccaneers have shown an ability to swing the door open if you leave it ajar a crack and if Prescott continues to give the ball away, that's a recipe for Brady to send Dallas home early once again.