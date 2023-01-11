The NFL playoffs are about to begin, which is exciting stuff, but what if you're in a weird spot right now? Perhaps a touch of melancholy has overtaken you as you've come to grips with reality: until next September, you are, effectively, a fan free agent. Maybe your favorite squad didn't make the tournament, so you're preparing to blindly attach your hopes and dreams to another organization. Or maybe you're just hungry for a chance at additional winter misery. Whatever the case, we're here for you. We're here to help you find the right bandwagon to board as the postseason gets underway.

Speaking of misery, have you heard of the New York Giants? Since upsetting Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, few teams have so consistently failed to match the expectations of their market.

In the last 11 years, the G-Men have amassed one -- yes, one -- double-digit winning season, appearing in a single embarrassing playoff loss during that time. Head coaching changes have occurred literally six times as often as postseason berths. January, it turns out, isn't just cold in New Jersey. It's not even a place of bitter defeat. It is eerily but predictably silent -- perennially uninhabited by the New York Football Giants. Big Blue? The only thing big about them is the pocketbook paying for rebuilds.

You might be surprised to learn, then, that these same Giants are actually one of the teams you should strongly consider rooting for this postseason. Why? Well, for these three reasons:

The scrappy underdog story

All that ineptitude over the last decade? It's changed the narrative surrounding the Giants. The days of their improbable crunch-time heroics with Eli Manning are long gone. They are, generally, a sad state of affairs. By all accounts, they were not supposed to be a playoff team this year, even with optimism surrounding the hire of former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. But here we are, and Daboll has maximized so many of their makeshift pieces to form a scrappy, smashmouth spoiler. They may not win pretty, but they are entertaining, as evidenced by their Christmas Eve back-and-forth against the Vikings, a preview of Sunday's playoff rematch that came down to a Minnesota 61-yard, game-winning field goal. If nothing else, root for the gritty, must-see TV.

New York needs some juice

New Jersey, technically. The Giants aren't just carrying the burden of their own stench as they taste the playoffs in this new regime; they're also indirectly representing the Jets, their equally hapless MetLife brethren. If we can't rely on Gang Green to make the Big Apple market relevant again, then it's up to Big Blue. For goodness sake, one of these alliteration/nicknames has to deliver. Maybe you couldn't care less about New York getting back on the map, but the NFL is surely a better overall product when the Giants or Jets actually matter. Besides, we all know the Cowboys aren't gonna live up to the hype in the NFC East!

Daniel Jones is rewriting narratives

This might be the most compelling argument, to be honest. We love to write players off as quickly as possible, and Jones' entry, as the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, was instantly derided by many. His remarkable penchant for turnovers over his first three seasons seemed to confirm him as a flop. And then Daboll arrived, and over the course of 2022, the former Duke QB has grown into one of the most efficient QBs in the game. There are still long-term questions about his ability to win consistently through the air, but he's been both a solid decision-maker and underrated rushing threat on an otherwise undermanned offense. An Eli Manning-esque ride through the postseason would add such an interesting wrinkle to he and the Giants' future.