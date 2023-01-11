If your favorite team didn't make the playoffs this year and you're looking for a bandwagon to jump on for the postseason, you have 14 different options, but only one of those options is a good one and that option is the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the NFL playoffs right around the corner, we're going to give you three reasons why you should jump on the Bengals bandwagon. Of course, if you do jump on the bandwagon, just keep in mind that to formally be accepted, you have to be willing to put chili on your spaghetti for the rest of your life.

The obvious reason to jump on the Bengals bandwagon is because Joe Burrow is the most likable person on the planet.

But that's not the only reason to cheer for the Bengals this postseason. Let's check out the other three reasons why you should be rooting for the Bengals between now and the Super Bowl.

1. The feel-good reason: They're a lovable underdog

If there's one thing almost all sports fans have in common, it's that they love to support an underdog, and the Bengals have certainly qualified as one this year. With Cincinnati coming off a season where it made the Super Bowl, the idea of the Bengals being an underdog might not make a lot of sense, but let me explain.

Before the 2022 season started, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas viewed Cincinnati as the THIRD-best team in the AFC North even though the Bengals were the defending division and conference champions. Back in May, the Browns were actually the FAVORITE to win the division after making the trade for Deshaun Watson.

After Watson was hit with a 11-game suspension in August, the division odds flipped, but once again, the Bengals still weren't favored. After Watson's suspension was announced, the Ravens were viewed as the favorite in the division.

The Bengals had so many doubters this year that the team actually put together a nice video collage of everyone who said they had no chance at making the playoffs in 2022.

After the Bengals started 0-2 -- with three-point losses to both the Steelers (Week 1) and Cowboys (Week 2) -- things only got worse, and at that point, everyone pretty much started to write them off.

The Bengals defied the odds last season by becoming one of the biggest preseason long shots to ever make it to the Super Bowl, and they've once again defied the odds this season by bouncing back from from an 0-2 start to win the division.

Even though the Bengals will be heading into the playoffs with the AFC's longest winning streak (eight games), they're still viewed as the underdog in terms of getting to the Super Bowl. Yes, they are favored to beat the Ravens on Sunday, but they're definitely not the favorites to get to the Super Bowl out of the AFC. Both the Chiefs (+160) and Bills (+200) have much better odds than the Bengals (+420).

Just like last year, no one is expecting the Bengals to get to the big game, but the Bengals don't care what anyone else thinks because they know if the Bills or Chiefs or any other AFC team wants to get to the Super Bowl, "They gotta play us" before that can happen.

And based on that new mantra, it seems that the Bengals are pretty confident that they can beat anyone.

Before the 2021 season started, the Bengals had gone 31 years without winning a playoff game and no one expected that drought to end, but it did. They had never won a road playoff game in franchise history before 2021 and no one expected that to change, but it did. No one expected them to beat the Chiefs three times in 12 months, but they did.

And now, no one is expecting them to get back to the Super Bowl. People love to bet against the Bengals, but those people have lost a lot of money this year. Don't be those people. Jump on the Bengals bandwagon now.

2. The spiteful reason: Root for the team that got hosed over by the NFL

The Bengals were on the field this year for one of the most frightening moments in NFL history when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Week 17 game in Cincinnati. In news that is nothing short of amazing, Hamlin was able to walk out of his hospital in Cincinnati on Monday, exactly one week after the incident. The Bills safety is now in Buffalo, where he is currently being cared for.

The unprecedented situation led the NFL to make an unprecedented decision and that decision was to modify the AFC playoffs. The league's 32 owners voted on two new rules that mostly impacted just four teams (Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Ravens).

Of those four teams, only one got the short end of the stick: the Cincinnati Bengals.

No, Lindsey, you are not. The NFL definitely gave the Bengals the short end of the stick.

For one, the NFL told the Bengals that they might have to do something that no division champion has ever had to do in NFL history: Play a road playoff game even though they won the AFC North. Under the new rule, the Bengals and Ravens went into Week 18 knowing that if Baltimore won, a coin toss would determine where their potential wild-card game was played.

So what ended up happening?

1. The Bengals played to win, because a home playoff game was on the line.

2. The Ravens sat their starters and took cheap shots on the Bengals.

And just for the record, that's not my personal opinion. That's how the Bengals feel, as you can tell in the quote below, which was from cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

By setting up the rule the way they did, the NFL basically created a situation where one team was able to have open season on the other team.

As for other rule modification, the NFL added the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship in a decision that didn't help the Bengals at all. Under that new rule, the Bills were able to earn a neutral-site AFC title game with a win over the Patriots in Week 18. The Bills were given that opportunity because they lost control of the No. 1 seed due to the cancellation of their game with the Bengals.

The Bengals lost control of the No. 2 seed due to the cancellation, but they got nothing in return.

As a matter of fact, the NFL essentially handed the Bills their own version of home-field advantage: If the Bills make it to the Super Bowl, they won't have had to play a single road game (They'd get to host any potential playoff game in the wild-card or divisional round, and if they make it to the AFC title game, they either get to host it or play a neutral-site game against the Chiefs).

As for the Bengals, they were given virtually zero shot at the No. 2 seed, which left them getting the worst seed that you can possibly get from a historical standpoint: The AFC No. 3 seed. There have been 56 Super Bowl champions in NFL history and only one of them has been the No. 3 seed out of the AFC (2006 Colts). To put that in perspective, the AFC No. 4 seed has won more Super Bowls (four) than the No. 3 seed.

In the end, here's what the NFL's modified playoff proposal did:

It essentially gave the Bills their own version home-field advantage (but without the bye) and allowed them to avoid Arrowhead if they make it to the AFC title game.

It gave the Chiefs an easier track to the No. 1 seed.

It gave the Ravens a chance to host a home playoff game.

It gave the Bengals a division title that came with none of the perks of winning a division title

If your favorite team has ever been hosed over by the NFL, then you should definitely be cheering for the Bengals this year. Fans in New Orleans, you should be at the front of the bandwagon considering no team has ever been hosed over quite like your Saints, who were on the unfortunate end of the worst pass interference no-call in the history of professional football.

3. The heartbreaking reason to root for the Bengals: They've never won a Super Bowl

One big reason why you should be cheering for the Bengals to win it all this year is so that their Super Bowl heartbreak finally comes to an end. Yes, there are other teams in the playoffs who have suffered some serious Super Bowl heartbreak -- including the Bills and Vikings, who are both 0-4 in the big game -- but no one has suffered more than the Bengals.

Although the Bills experienced one of the most heartbreaking losses in Super Bowl history when Scott Norwood went wide right against the Giants in Super Bowl XXV, their other three losses came by 13 points or more. As for the Vikings, all four of their Super Bowl losses were by double digits, so they've never really had to deal with heartbreak in the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, every time the Bengals make it to the Super Bowl, it seems to end in the most heartrending way possible. The Bengals are 0-3 in Super Bowls and all three losses have come by five points or less.

In Super Bowl XVI, the 49ers beat the Bengals 26-21 and a big reason San Francisco won is because the 49ers defense pulled off a goal-line stand in the second half where they stuffed the Bengals three times from the one-yard line.

In Super Bowl XXIII, it looked like the Bengals were going to get their revenge against the 49ers. With 3:16 left to play, a field goal by my dad (Jim Breech) put Cincinnati up 16-13, and at that point, they were on the cusp of victory, but then Joe Montana happened.

Montana hit John Taylor with a 10-yard TD pass with just 34 seconds left -- a score that still stands as the latest game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl history.

And then there's Super Bowl LVI.

Trailing 23-20, the Bengals got the ball with 1:25 left knowing they could win or tie the game. After quickly driving into Rams' territory, the Bengals faced a fourth-and-1, and that's when this happened.

That's Aaron Donald forcing an incomplete pass that won the Lombardi Trophy for the Rams. If the Bengals convert that fourth-and-1, they would have only needed five to seven more yards to get in Evan McPherson's field goal range, but instead, they came up short.

After three losses -- where each one was more painful than the last -- I feel like everyone in America should be rooting for the Bengals to win it all this year.

Bonus: Celebrities love the Bengals

I'm not saying you should cheer for the Bengals because a bunch of celebrities are, but it doesn't hurt. Let's start off with Woody Harrelson, who went to high school near Cincinnati and has been a fan for so long that he actually blamed himself for the Bengals 31-year drought without a playoff win.

The Bengals ended that drought, so you can forgive yourself, Woody.

If you're looking for a celebrity fan from the music industry, you have John Legend and Nick Lachey, who are both from southern Ohio.

There's also Kirk Herbstreit, Gary Owen and Rob Lowe's brother, Chad. Of course, there's also the most famous Bengals fan of all, George Clooney, who has been known to wear Bengals gear once in awhile.

He also once gave the team a shout-out while being interviewed by Ed Reed before the Oscars one year.

I'm guessing George is not hurting anymore, but he might be if Reed's former team finds a way to beat the Bengals in the wild-card round on Sunday night, but if Joe Burrow brings his 'A' game, it's hard to see that happening.